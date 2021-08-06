Hiroshima Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need To Know

Hiroshima Day is observed on August 6 every year to mark the anniversary of the atomic bombing on two cities of Japan -Hiroshima and Nagasaki — during World War 2. The nuclear bomb blasts killed nearly 80,000 people while more than 35,000 were injured. Not only this, but it also led to massive structural damage. As per the official statement of Japanese officials, around 69 percent of the buildings in Hiroshima were destructed.

Hiroshima Day is usually observed in Japan to promote peace politics. It has been seventy-six years since thousands of lives lost their breath by a single atomic bomb. However, the city of Hiroshima, which was abandoned immediately then, has made a powerful recovery as a world-renowned peace city and transformed into a significant urban center and industrial hub.

Hiroshima was a center of military activities during the Sino – Japanese and Russo – Japanese war, as well as the two World wars. It was the first city to be attacked by a nuclear weapon.

Hiroshima Day 2022: History

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima city of Japan by using an American B-29 bomber on August 6, during World War 2 in 1945. While the nuclear explosion wiped out almost 90% of the city, the USA didn’t stop there. Three days later on August 9, they dropped another nuclear bomb on Nagasaki. After witnessing the effect of the bombing, Emperor of Japan Hirohito announced unconditional surrender in World War II by radio on August 15. The people of Japan had been facing severe after-effects of these nuclear explosions for many years.

Hiroshima Day 2021: Significance

Hiroshima Day 2021 will mark the 76th anniversary of the nuclear explosion. The day is celebrated by holding a peace ceremony in Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park. The survivors and citizens gather to pay homage to the innocent people who were killed during the bombing. Galway Alliance Against War also organizes an annual event in Eyre Square to remember Hiroshima Day.

