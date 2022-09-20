History TV18 Launches New Series Titled History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman

Famous jailbreaks are the stuff of legends; the truth about them is often shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Now, with dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, renowned escapes from the world’s most heavily guarded prisons will come to life in graphic detail in the new non-fiction series titled History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman, which is premiering on September 22, at 11.05 PM only on History TV18.

Hosted and executive produced by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, each episode of this eight-part series will focus on a prominent prison getaway. Freeman, who is recognised for his work in Hollywood, makes the perfect narrator for this series. One of his most recognised and beloved performances was in The Shawshank Redemption, a film focusing on the experiences of a group of inmates inside the Shawshank State Penitentiary, and the eventual escape of one of its protagonists. The movie released exactly 28 years ago, and has been the #1 film since 2008 on IMDB’s user-generated Top 250 Movies.

In this show, History TV18 and Freeman will explore true stories that captured the attention of the public and the authorities. Audiences will get a close view of what the prisoners faced in executing their break outs. With maximum security and minimal resources available, unearth every step of the inmates’ meticulous plans and the intense manhunt that immediately followed. From scaling walls and rooftops, to getting down and dirty, plotting an underground getaway, do these jailbirds stand a chance at freedom? Will their plans see them dig their own graves, or an escape route to the outside world where they can finally break free from their cages?

Extraordinary escapes spanning time and place are recreated by actors and using new software, with interviews from some of the prisoners themselves, their families, cell mates and the guards that tried to prevent the escapes. The eight episodes documented in History TV18’s latest series include: Alcatraz, North Country Breakout, El Chapo, Belfast Breakout, Conquering the Wall, Fleeing Hellmira, Escaping Hitler and Assassin’s Flight.

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman Premieres Thursday, September 22, at 11.05 PM, only on History TV18.

