History TV18's 'Indian Army 24 Hours' will Take You to An Action-Packed Journey Around LoC

From the burning sands of Rajasthan to the freezing glaciers of Siachen, the boundaries of India stretch over some of the most extreme terrains on the planet. Regular ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts from across the border mean that protecting the world’s seventh-largest country, from remote outposts to thriving urban centres, is incredibly daunting. But the men and women of the Indian Army are up to the task.

With special access to military personnel and systems, HistoryTV18 brings you glimpses of an action-packed 24 hours with the defenders of India. ‘Indian Army 24 Hours’, which is premiering at 9pm on November 18, follows a 24-hour clock, tracking teams, tactics and technology at work. This superbly researched and narrated one-hour film encapsulates what it takes for one of the largest armies in the world to stay vigilant and battle-ready every minute of every day.

Featuring power-packed real-life action sequences and dramatic recreations of battle-scenarios, the show takes viewers into the thick of military operations. It presents little-known historical facts about the Indian Army, spotlights some of its greatest battle honours and sheds light on the functioning of various units, intercut with interviews of dynamic young officers of the Indian Army.

The film’s 24-hour clock starts a little after midnight with a border patrol near the LoC and then a daring commando-raid behind enemy lines. There are eyes in the sky and boots on the ground as drones take flight and stealthy teams move undetected on foot.

Avinash Kaul, Managing Director A+E Networks | TV18 and CEO-Broadcast for Network18, said, “Indian Army 24 Hours is a must-watch for anyone curious about or fascinated by the Indian Army. This film is the story of the soldiers of our army and showcases their bravery, effectiveness and unwavering commitment to the defence of our nation and way of life. HistoryTV18 is honoured to have made this film with the support of the Indian Army. We hope that the film inspires in our audience the same sense of pride and admiration for our true heroes that we felt in making it.”