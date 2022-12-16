Hitting 40s? 7 Rules For Younger Skin After 40

We often say that age is just a number. Unfortunately, our skin may disagree with this common adage. As we age, our skin loses suppleness and begins to look different. Skin changes are frequent in people nearing forties. Furthermore, we begin to exhibit evidence of environmental and genetic ageing in our 40s, such as fine wrinkles, uneven pigmentation, and possibly some volume loss, caused by the slow loss of supporting tissue (fat and bone) in the face. Our collagen and elastin stocks also begin to degrade gradually, resulting in diminished luster and suppleness, as well as increased susceptibility to dark spots and UV damage.

Dr. Prathamesh Gupta, Aesthetic Injector and Cosmetologist, Dr. Marwah’s Skin, Hair, Laser & Cosmetic Centre shares common skincare mistakes people make when in their 40s:

As you become older, your skin begins to lose moisture quickly, thus dehydrating items should be avoided. Women continue to use oil-controlling face cleansers and soap bars on their faces, which dehydrates their skin even more. Make sure your face wash is creamy and moisturising. Thick, cream-based moisturisers, on the other hand, will not necessarily alleviate dryness.

Acne is a common problem which women face during each phase of life. Even if your teenage acne is long gone by the time you reach your forties, hormonal shifts can cause increased sebum production, resulting in breakouts. Many women experience acne breakouts and resort to over-the-counter acne medications. Acne in your 40s differs from acne in your 20s and requires adequate medical treatment from a dermatologist.

Avoid anything that is rough on your skin. Toners containing alcohol are not permitted. Furthermore, while whiteheads and rough, dead skin will be your main concerns, daily cleaning will not assist. Exfoliate gently no more than twice a week.

Instead of taking short baths by lathering soap bars in hot showers, invest in an enriching body care routine that includes bath and body oils, exfoliators, and softening moisturisers.

Here is an easy guide to follow that can help you maintain effective skin health

Follow a nutritious diet

You are what you consume. Eat a varied and balanced diet that includes antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables, healthy fats from oily fish and nuts, and appropriate hydration to care for your skin and optimise your nutrition (drink plenty of water). Salmon, walnut, almond, avocado, sweet potato, orange, broccoli, dark leafy greens, bell pepper, tomato, and sunflower seeds are all good sources.

Maintain a CTM routine

Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing (CTM) is a simple and minimal skincare practice that anyone may use to keep their skin in good condition. Our skin serves as a protective barrier against infections, grime, and pollution, and it needs the same attention, love, and care as other body parts. A gentle yet effective CTM routine using the proper products cleanses the skin, slows skin ageing, and boosts hydration and radiance. In toners, creams, and other skincare products, look for AHAs (such as glycolic and lactic acids) and antioxidants such as vitamin C and resveratrol.

Facials and face masks for extra nourishment

One of the most significant advantages of getting a facial is that it is an excellent way to properly cleanse your skin. Aside from removing blackheads and exfoliating dry, flaky skin, facials also remove germs that can cause acne and dark spots. You might also experiment with facial masks. They aid in the hydration and moisturization of the skin, the removal of excess oils, the improvement of the look of your pores, the removal of impurities, and the reduction of indications of age.

Wear sunscreen daily

Wearing sunscreen is one of the simplest and most effective strategies to protect the beauty and health of your skin at any age. Sunscreen, when used routinely, can help prevent sunburn, skin cancer, and premature ageing. Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 for daily use. If you spend time outside, use a sunscreen with an SPF of 60 or higher.

Invest in an under-eye cream

The skin around your eyes is thin, sensitive, and very different from the rest of your face’s skin. As a result, it requires particular attention. An under-eye gel serum can help minimise dark circles, puffy eyes, eye bags, and wrinkles, as well as firming, smoothing, and whitening the skin around your eyes.

Collagen for anti-ageing benefits

Eating just food is insufficient to give the nutrition your skin needs. Collagen supplementation has been demonstrated to increase skin hydration and elasticity, as well as help with skin ageing. Profhilo, a hyaluronic acid (HA)-based aesthetic therapy, stimulates skin cell receptors to improve skin quality by restoring hydration and increasing brightness. It also helps with wrinkles and sagging skin by smoothing and tightening the skin. It can be injected into the face, neck, hands, and other parts of the body with excessive skin laxity.

Get physical activity

Did you know that exercising not only benefits your physical and mental health, but it also has an impact on your skin? Physical activity helps your blood vessels to dilate, allowing more blood to circulate throughout your body. This increase in blood flow feeds your muscles with the necessary oxygen and nutrition while also eliminating waste materials. Improved circulation boosts blood flow to the skin, which helps nourish skin cells, eliminate free radicals, and give you that “post-workout glow."

