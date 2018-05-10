H&M Launches Red Carpet Worthy Collection Post-Met Gala

A post shared by H&M (@hm) on May 8, 2018 at 9:10am PDT

Not only did H&M dress multiple stars for the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, the fast fashion brand has also launched a capsule collection inspired by the evening.The Swedish retail giant has created "The Gala Collection," a series of four red carpet gowns inspired by "celestial glamour."The collection, which features a sequined maxi dress, a gold mini with extensive fringing, a black crochet-style number and a futuristic silver gown with asymmetrical straps, also nods to some of the themes the brand drew on for its custom celebrity Met Gala designs. In a nod to this year's exhibition theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," the retailer's design team went all out on draping, beading and striking metallic hues.Standout looks included a sleeveless gold chainmail dress with a plunging neckline, created for actress and model Olivia Munn, and a silver lamé organza creation worn by "Riverdale" actress Lili Reinhart. Model and actress Jasmine Sanders stunned in a voluminous, off-the-shoulder gold lamé gown. The brand also dressed model and activist Alek Wek, actress Kiersey Clemons and influencer Luka Sabbat for the event.The new collection is further evidence of H&M's capacity to deftly combine the worlds of fast and high fashion. The retailer is known for its regular collaborations with luxury brands such as Karl Lagerfeld, Kenzo and Balmain, and recently announced an upcoming collection with the Italian house Moschino, set to launch this November."The Gala Collection" is available at hm.com and in-store at the brand's flagship New York boutique.