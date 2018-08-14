GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
1-min read

H&M Revamps Online Shopping Experience

Fast fashion giant H&M is raising its game when it comes to online shopping.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 14, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
An H&M clothing store in Washington, DC © SAUL LOEB / AFP
The Swedish retailer has unveiled a revamped e-commerce site and mobile application for its US customers, with new features including a 'visual search' mode that will let fashion fans search for pieces by uploading a picture from social media or by taking a photo themselves of a certain style.

Additional new features include 'scan and find', which lets in-store shoppers check for size availability elsewhere by scanning the price tag of an item, and 'rate and review', which will see reviews listed on individual product pages for other customers.

The brand has also launched an 'inspiration gallery' on its website, showcasing pictures from fashion fans all over the world, who can submit their photos via social media, using the hashtag #HMxME.

The move comes weeks after H&M was pronounced the most popular fashion brand on the web, according to internet search data compiled by SEMrush. SEMrush's findings, based on Google searches worldwide between June 2017 and June 2018, said that the Swedish retailer was the most searched-for fashion brand online.

Also Watch

