H&M’s Metaverse Store: This is What the Reality of the Matter is, Read on!

In the last couple of days, the internet was abuzz with the news of H&M (Hennes & Mauritz), one of the world’s leading clothing brands, extending its presence into the metaverse. The Swedish clothing, reportedly, was in talks with Virtual Reality company CEEK.

This happened after CEEK took to Twitter and shared a video of the virtual H&M store. This fuelled reports that H&M was on road to revolutionise the shopping experience. However, a spokesperson from H&M denied all such claims in a statement given to Bitcoin.com.

“We’d like to confirm that H&M is not opening a store in Metaverse at this time,” the spokesperson said. They also added, “We are also not collaborating with CEEK.”

After this was released, CEEK, too, took to twitter to clarify that this was just a pitch and there is no concrete action on this at all. The Tweet read, “Hi Ceekers As stated in post below, the @hm store in the #Ceek #metaverse was just a concept that was presented to H&M and not an actual virtual store yet. We are in discussions with people at H&M to make this a reality, but this is not something that’s a reality as of now. (sic).”

CEEK is an American VR-based metaverse known for its virtual worlds, meant to connect its members with popular artists, athletes, and other celebrities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.