Holi 2019: Four Vibrant Destinations You Must Explore With Your Squad

Holi brings with it a lot of excitement and a splash of colours. What has added to the excitement this year is that it's on a Thursday, making it an extended weekend for constant vacation hunters. Here's how you can make the most of this long weekend to break away from the routine life.If you are away from home - missing all the colourful gulal, a variety of delicacies to gorge on and the splash of bright colours from the pichkari and have zero plans for Holi? Instead of being glum, this could be your chance to celebrate Holi at a better destination and plan your escape to some of the most vibrant cities across India. So get ready to celebrate Holi with a destination twist.This also could be a good chance for you to get away from the Holi madness in the city and go on a luxury retreat.Scroll down to choose from the most colourful cities of India so you could add a different shade of gulal, soak in the vibrant colours of nature and soak in the traditions at some holi-centric escapes for you to explore this festive season.Submerge yourself in the golden yellow sand of the desert, the rich heritage palaces and the famous indigo houses of the city. Experience the royalty and the exotic Rajasthani fiesta this Holi alongwith a much-needed vacation in Jodhpur. The beautiful view with its tranquil location on the edge of the desert, stunning hotels and restaurants serving cuisine from around the world will surely be the highlight of the stay.Paint yourself with the lush greenery of Coorg as you find yourself descending for a relaxing and soothing trip in Karnataka. The freshness of nature, the quaint atmosphere and the luxury of a relaxing retreat will surely attract you. Wake up to the beauty of the morning dew and mist, surrounded by the enchanting Western Ghats, listen to the melody of the chirping birds, the gush of water in a nearby river. The breathtaking scenery, the refreshing air will and an occasional shower will help wash off your city weariness.The blue water against the backdrop of the amber tinge of the setting sun while sitting on the white and gold sand of the beaches - let Goa mesmerise you this Holi with its variant beauty. Discover the tropical wonders of India’s favourite beach town. Let the pristine blue of the seas and the gorgeous green of the wetlands be the splash of colour you need this Holi.Witness the vibrant orange and black striped tigers and explore the exotic wildlife of India at Kanha in Madhya Pradesh. You can spend this Holi amidst the beautiful wildlife that the country has preserved at the Kanha National Park. Against the various beautiful colours that nature offers, you can take a walk into the wildness or just sit back and spend some quiet time with your group of friends Holi weekend.