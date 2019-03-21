English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Holi 2019: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Show How to Flaunt White Trendy Outfits
This Holi scroll down to bookmark these trendy white outfit form the closets of your favourite stylish Bollywood divas.
Holi 2019
Holi is the most vibrant festival of the year when we can't wait to soak in the colourful vibes of the festivity. It goes without saying that white is the go-to colour of this festive season because there is no better way to flaunt the splash of colours painting us with joy.
Flaunt your white outfits like fashionistas this Holi, don't just pull out an old T-shirt. Festive dressing should need more effort than that.
Take a tip or two from Bollywood, from all the hit Holi songs. Wearing a white ethnic salwar is great but pairing your outfit with bright colours will definitely make you the head-turner at the bash. We are not just talking about white tops and denim shorts, so get ready as Bollywood style divas give you a cue to dress right for your Holi party.
Pair a stylish off shoulder white shirt with a colourful skirt to break the monotony or throw a together a neon bralette under a lacey poncho with white palazzo pants.
Wearing heavy skirts or gawdy outfits is a big no as you don't want to be held back from having all the fun.
Scroll down to looks you can bookmark from the closet of your favourite Bollywood style icons.
