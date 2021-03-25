Holi 2021: 5 Bollywood Movies Which Used The Festival as a Plot Changer

Holi and films have shared an inseparable, eternal camaraderie. Owing to holi’s vivacious, spirited, symbolic nature, Bollywood has effectively used its zesty, enigmatic vibe to the fullest.

After all, the joyous festival of Holi has always been way more than just an occasion of frivolous smearing of colours on each other. It has stood for love, inexplicable bond, triumph of good, and signified many nuances of life.Such a vibrant theme embodied by Holi, naturally transpired into many film sequences which served as some iconic plot changers.

Let’s take a look at some memorable Holi sequences in Bollywood movies that acted as a plot changer:

This classic Yash Chopra movie captures one of the most memorable cinematic brilliances through a Holi sequence that proves to be a terrific plot changer. Amitabh singing Rang Barse in the backdrop of some very unsettling information of their past being divulged; and all culminating into a soon-to-be-changed relationship status of the key characters, is remarkably shown.

What a master build up to an intense plot using this Holi sequence in the film!

Yet another superhit movie that weaved Holi sequence in it to make a seamless plot transition is Sholay.Right after people are shown all immersed in merriment in the dancing and singing Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaatey Hain, the dacoits take the opportunity to attack. This leads to the unravelling of the crux of the plot as to how the ‘Thakur’ was wronged.

A movie that is known for the courtroom drama basically feeds from the crucial moment of the Holi sequence where Meenakshi (Damini) happens to witness the rape of her maid by her brother-in-law and his friends.The entire world of the protagonist goes topsy-turvy from this Holi sequence, and it seamlessly acts as a plot changer.

This movie beautifully uses Holi as a strategic occasion as well as a trope to move the plot forward.SRK’s character Raj uses the special occasion of Holi to seek permission to celebrate the festivaloutside the campusfrom the boys’ college principal, the no-nonsense, stern Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan). The latter’s acceptance of the plea and bowing to get the ‘gulaal tika’ from Raj foretells the change that is going to sweep in through love.

Holi- the occasion has forever been an epitome of merriment, effervescence, imparting a dynamism to everything. Sanjay Leela Bhansali uses this Holi charm to make his characters exude sizzling chemistry, while realizing the uncontrollable attraction for each other during Holi. A scene shot without words, just through using colours, expressions, gestures amidst an ambience charged-up with colours, is stunning. It was a major turning point for the plot.