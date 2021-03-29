Holi 2021: Celebrate Festival of Colours at Home Amid the Pandemic, Here's How

The most awaited festival of the year, Holi is here. However, the spike in Covid-19 cases leads to the cancellation of several plans as most city clubs and event venues have dismissed their Holi parties in order to avoid large gatherings. Hence, people have to stay indoors and play Holi. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have an exciting celebration.

You can get into the festive spirit by organising a low-key and intimate Holi party with your immediate family members. You can also have a virtual Holi get-together with those who are staying away. So here’s your ultimate guide to make your Holi rocking even during the pandemic:

Use of organic colours would not harm your skin and you can also wash it off easily. They are very soft and gentle to the skin. The markets are full of colourful pichkaris and those quirky and fun props to make your Holi celebrations excited.

There are many dishes that can be prepared at home to make your Holi extra special. These dishes include gujia, thandai, pakoras, dahi-bade, gol-gappe and malpuas. So, make these dishes at home with your family members to get in the spirit of Holi and celebrate the festival safely at home.

You can enjoy a colourful Holi on your balcony with your intimate family members. To add a bit more festive spirit, you can also use some flower, balloons and colourful papers to decorate your balcony and have a blast without creating a mess inside your house.

There are plenty of Bollywood songs that will instantly get you in the Holi spirit. From Rang BarsetoJai Jai Shivshankar, you can enjoy your Holi with these amazing songs.

Don’t forget to sanitise your hands before grabbing the delicious foods

Do not eat anything before sanitising your hand properly. It is advisable to avoid eating anything until you take a shower, cleaned and sanitised your body.