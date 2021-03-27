Holi 2021: Railways to run Special Trains to ease Festival Rush, Check Full List Here

The festival of Holi is approaching near and those who stay away from their family must have already packed their bags to leave for the trip to home. As the Holi will fall on March 28-29 this year, the crowd of passengers is expected to start travelling from the 2nd/3rd week of March. However, this year, passengers will have to be more careful due to the COVID-19 situation and follow certain protocols instructed by the Ministry of Railway. To ease their journey and curb the rush of passengers, the Indian Railway has announced some Holi special trains to run on particular days for different routes. These trains will run on a daily, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and weekly basis.

The list of the special trains to run during the festival of Holi is provided below:

03512 Asansol-Tatanagar Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

03511 Tatanagar-Asansol Special Train (Sunday, Tuesday and Friday)

03509 Asansol-Gonda Special Train (Monday)

03507 Asansol-Gorakhpur Special Train (Friday)

02335 Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak T Special Train (Daily)

02336 Lokmanya Tilak T-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03510 Gonda-Asansol Special Train (Wednesday)

03508 Gorakhpur-Asansol Special Train (Saturday)

03402 Danapur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03419 Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special Train (Daily)

03420 Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special Train (Daily)

03023 Howrah-Gaya Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)

03024 Gaya-Howrah Special Via Sahibganj Train (Daily)

02315 Kolkata-Udaipur City Special Train (Thursday)

02316 Udaipur City-Kolkata Special Train (Monday)

02361 Asansol-CST Mumbai Special Train (Sunday)

02362 CST Mumbai-Asansol Special train (Wednesday)

03002 Siudihawada Special Train (Daily)

03506 Asansol-Digha Special Train (Sunday)

03505 Digha-Asansol Special Train (Sunday)

03418 Malda Town-Digha Special Train (Thursday)

03417 Digha-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday)

03425 Malda Town-Surat Special Train (Saturday)

03415 Malda Town-Patna Special Train (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday)

03416 Patna-Malda Town Special Train (Thursday, Saturday and Monday)

03165 Kolkata-Sitamarhi Special Train (Saturday)

03166 Sitamari-Kholakata Special Train (Sunday)

03502 Asansol-Haldia Special Train (Except Sunday)

03501 Haldia-Asansol Special Train (Except Sunday)

Passengers can check their arrival time, departure time, availability of seats and other details on the official website of IRCTC and plan their journey accordingly. They are advised to book the tickets at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush. They must follow all the COVID-19 safety protocols while travelling.