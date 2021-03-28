Holi 2021: Quick and Easy Mocktail Ideas to Add Flavour to Your Celebrations

The most colourful and vibrant festival is around the corner. Holi is not only about colours but it is also about lip-smacking foods and beverages. Food, drinks, and Holi go hand-in-hand. Delectable dishes from bhang pakoras and Dahi Bhalle to tangy chats and chilled Thandais, a lavish platter of traditional food and drinks will add more colour to the festive spirit of this Holi.

Nimbu Pani is a 10-minute recipe that will prepare you to face the scorching summer heat and keep you energized throughout the day. It is prepared by mixing nimbu with a few spices and sugar to chilled water. You can also add a pinch of crushed mint leaves to make it more refreshing.Kanji is a seasonal drink prepared from fresh black carrots by fermenting them in earthen pots for a few days. It is an unusual drink which not only looks beautiful but is also super refreshing, healthy and delicious. Those who are on diet can also have this drink as it has no calories or artificial flavours.It is a popular non-alcoholic cocktail that is as vibrant as Holi. Made up of fresh tomato juice mixed with lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, a pinch of salt, pepper and hot sauce, it tastes delicious. It is a perfect go-to drink to experience the tangy, savory, spicy, and refreshing taste with any meal.Jaljeera is an amazingly refreshing drink after playing Holi under the scorching sun. The drink is prepared with tamarind pulp, mint leaves, jaggery and a myriad of spices.It is a famous summer cooler drink popular in the northern and western parts of India. Made up of raw mangoes smashed with make cardamom, cumin & black salt is the absolute drink for summer. The addition of spice powders and black salt not only add flavours but also helps in digestion.