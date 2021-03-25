Holi 2021: Songs You Must Have in Your Playlist

The festival of colours is right around the corner, and with it, preparations for celebrations are at an all-time high. Though the pandemic may have put a damper on social gatherings, nothing can dampen the festive feelings when it comes to festivals in India. Especially a festival as joyous as Holi. Though in its most traditional roots, it’s a day to welcome spring, and the Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is a day where honesty prevails over dishonesty. But in the la-la-land of Bollywood, Holi has been synonymous with love, romance, and flirtations.

Whether you are planning a grand Holi party or keeping it low-key on account of the coronavirus pandemic, you will still need music i.e. a killer Holi playlist to liven up the mood.

Here are seven Bollywood Holi songs that you must have in your playlist from various decades.

Let’s get the playlist started with something retro (Holi songs ruled in the 70s and 80s). Voiced by music legends Kishore Kumar & Lata Mangeshkar, this song from the movie Kati Patang will pump-up the Holi vibes immensely.

Let’s fast forward to the 21st century with living dance legend Hrithik Roshan grooving effortlessly to the killer beats of this fast-paced dance number from War. Strong vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Benny Dayal and upbeat music by Vishal and Shekhar.

Time travel to an innocent time with this adorable Holi song from the movie Navrang sung by Asha Bhosle and Mahendra Kapoor.

If flirty innuendos are what you want, then this is the perfect song from the movie Darr to be on your playlist. Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol’s flirtatious dance voiced by Alka Yagnik, Sudhesh Bhosle, Vinod Rathod, Devki Pandit.

Love affairs don’t always need to be steamy. It can be adorable and cute and full of innocence; like this number featuring a very young and cute Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhana Singh in the film Nadiya Ke Paar.

Dance, flirt, enjoy with friends, and crack NSFW jokes—if that’s your Holi vibe then this is a must have song on your playlist. An instant, modern classic by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade.

It would be a cardinal sin to have a Holi playlist without this song from Silsila that is basically Bollywood’s anthem for the festival for the last four decades. Amitab Bachchan’s unforgettable performance voiced by the star himself!