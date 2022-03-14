Holi 2022: Enjoy the Festival of Colours Carefree with These Makeup Tips

Holi is round the corner and everyone is excited to celebrate the festival in full swing. Girls like to ace their look to celebrate the festivities. However, on Holi, playing with colours brings the look down by smudging the makeup. If you want to wear makeup to look good and protect your skin from the harsh effects of colour, then girls can opt for waterproof makeup. Makeup products have revolutionised over time. Waterproof makeup is long-lasting and does not get washed off with water easily. Try these waterproof products to put together a quick and long-lasting makeup.

Put a waterproof base

Before starting any makeup, putting on a strong and good base is really important. A smooth and clean base gives the floor for the makeup products to bind together. Start by applying a primer that prepares your skin for other products. Then, apply a waterproof foundation to provide complete coverage to your skin. Choose a foundation with high pigment as it is proven for 24 hours. Set the foundation with a setting powder. Your base is ready.

Start with eyes using waterproof mascara and kajal

Eye makeup is the highlight of the face. To let your eyes look beautiful and prevent them from becoming raccoon eyes, go for waterproof mascara, kajal, and liner. There are various smudge-proof kajal available in the market from Maybelline to Lakme. Mascara will make your lashes look big and black. A bold liner will give you a perfect Holi look and make your eyes stand out.

Go for a long-lasting lipstick

You celebrate Holi and don’t eat delicious dishes, that’s not possible. So, throughout the day you’ll be eating a lot of sweets and snacks which are most likely to take off your lipstick. However, if you are playing with colours, it is not possible to retouch the lipstick. So, try to find a lipstick that stays up to 24 hours.

Set the make-up with a setting spray

You can complete your makeup by putting on a blusher and eye shadow of any colour. However, one thing that will make it all stay is a makeup setting spray. Setting spray helps the makeup to last long and prevent it from melting down. So, Holi is a festival where you go all crazy and you need to fix your makeup before it starts to go away.

