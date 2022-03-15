Holi 2022: Here's How You Enjoy The Festival of Colours if You Are Pregnant

Pregnancy is an incredible experience. But what if you’re expecting a child and want to play Holi? Have your friends and family advised you to remain a quiet observer this time, keeping a safe distance while everyone else celebrates? You may have new priorities now that you’re pregnant, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun and enjoy yourself.

Do not be concerned. Here are a few suggestions for you to play Holi:

1. Use natural or herbal colours to play Holi

Through the bloodstream, chemical-laden colours can damage the foetus. They release harmful chemicals such as copper sulphate, lead oxide, and mercury into the air you breathe while you’re playing.

Chemical colours also seep into your skin and can affect your neurological system. As a result, it’s best to avoid synthetic colours and stick to natural ones. Herbal colours may also benefit your skin because of their nutritional properties.

2. Limit your intake of deep-fried sweets and snacks

Avoiding deep-fried foods, especially those high in sugar, has long been a good health tip. So, if you’re a mother-to-be, you already know how important it is to follow this advice. Spicy chaats, bhang, caffeinated drinks, paan, laddus, and other ghee-based sweets are among the items to avoid. These foods are potentially risky since they can cause indigestion and upset the stomach.

3. Avoid congested and wet areas

There is a greater chance of slipping if there is too much water on the floor around you, which might severely harm the foetus. Large crowds, as well as suffocation, are a problem. This issue may bother you, particularly if you are claustrophobic.

4. Ensure that your eyes are properly protected

Clear glasses or sunglasses might help you protect your eyes. This is critical because if the dry colour powder or wet colour comes into direct contact with your eyes, it can cause severe discomfort.

