Holi 2022: Spice Up Your Holi Party with These Quick and Easy Mocktail Recipes

HOLI 2022: Mocktails are refreshing, flavourful, energising that can quench your thirst. Holi is a festival of colours, that will be celebrated on March 18 this year. And what could be better than enjoying soothing colourful drinks while being drenched in colours and water? This Holi, while you enjoy the festival of colours and have fun, try these delicious mocktails and impress your guests.

Pineapple-Orange Mocktail

Orange juice goes with anything and everything. Add pineapple juice with orange juice in moderation and mix it with store-bought Thumbs Up to make a refreshing pineapple-orange mocktail. You can also add any hard alcohol of your choice if your guests like it too.

Cranberry-orange punch

Cranberry-orange punch is another delicious and gorgeous looking mocktail you can serve to your guests. Add chilled cranberry juice and 6 cups of orange juice. Top it up with Sprite or Club soda and garnish it with pomegranates and orange slices. Refrigerate it for a few hours before serving.

Rose cooler

Rose coolers are the official summer drink consumed on a large scale in India. Rose syrup can be mixed with club soda, sprite or even plain water. To enhance the flavour of your rose syrup, you can squeeze lemon in it or also add coconut water. You can also add tequila or vodka to these rose syrups and add slices of fruits to make them look more appealing.

Strawberry-sprite mocktail

Another mocktail you can make using Sprite is by adding Strawberry syrup. To make strawberry-sprite mocktail mix cranberry juice and strawberry juice, add sprite to this mixture and stir it lightly. You can add diced strawberries and lemon slices to your drink, to make it a little fancy.

Pineapple-ginger juice

Pineapple-ginger juice is a healthy drink, you can serve to your guests who are diet conscious. Add Pineapple juice to a glass and mix it with Ginger juice. Ginger juice can be store-bought or can be prepared at home. Garnish the juice with diced pineapple and ginger slices.

