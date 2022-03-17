Holi 2022: Step-by-step Guide to Download and Share WhatsApp Stickers on Android, iPhone

HOLI 2022: The festival of celebrating the victory of good over evil using vibrant colours is finally here. Holi will be celebrated on March 18 this year. Holi is one of the most prominent festivals, according to the Hindu calendar. While celebrating this day with our loved ones holds a significance of its own, sending virtual wishes to those staying away is also necessary.

The ancient Hindu festival, also known as the ‘Festival of Love’ and the ‘Festival of Spring’ celebrates the ever-lasting love of Lord Krishna and Radha. It is also a celebration to welcome the spring, during which people release their inhibitions and start afresh in life.

Sometimes words fall short and that’s when WhatsApp stickers come to the rescue. This Holi, if you too want to be tech-savvy and share stickers with your friends to bring a smile to their faces, here’s how you can download and share them on WhatsApp.

Steps to download stickers on Android phones:

1. Go to the WhatsApp Stickers section by clicking on the emoji on the left side of your screen’s chat bar. Open the Stickers Option at the right bottom.

2. Press the + icon on the extreme right corner of your chat screen which will guide you to the sticker library. Scroll down till you get an option ‘Get more stickers’ and tap to open it.

3. Choose from hundreds of Holi Stickers to share. If you are unable to find Holi stickers, click on the Playstore Logo to get more stickers.

Here’s how to download stickers on iPhone:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp

Step 2: Open the chat window of the person you have to send sticker to

Step 3: Tap on the text bar, and click on the sticker tab on the right

Step 4: All sticker options available on WhatsApp will open

Step 5: Select the sticker pack and download it

Step 6: Once done, the stickers will be available in the library

When in Playstore/App store:

1- Once you reach Google Play Store, search for Holi-themed stickers which have keywords ‘Holi WhatsApp Stickers’ or ‘WhatsApp Stickers for Holi’.

Download and Install the application and click on the option ‘Add to WhatsApp’

Go back to WhatsApp and follow the procedure mentioned earlier, and share with friends and family onHoli2022. Follow the same steps if you have an iPhone.

