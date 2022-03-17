Holi 2022: The Dos and Don'ts for Celebrating Holika Dahan

HOLI 2022: Holika Dahan will be celebrated all over the country on March 17, Thursday. In the evening, after the Holi Puja, the Holika Dahan will take place. According to religious beliefs, all negative forces in our lives come to an end with Holika Dahan. However, some things should be taken care of regarding the same. On the occasion of Holika Dahan, some actions are forbidden, while others are recommended. Let us know the dos and don’ts on Holika Dahan.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Festival of Colours

Things to do

One should be present during the Holika Puja in the evening.

At the time of Holika Dahan, toss some wheat, peas, and linseed in the fire. Baking wheat earrings in the fire and eating them is good for health.

Before Holika Dahan, family members should apply some Ubtan, the remains of which should be thrown into the fire of Holika. It is a religious belief that doing this removes negativity and keeps people healthy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Holika Dahan 2022 Today: Significance, Puja Vidhi, Timings and Other Details of Holi Eve Celebrations

At the time of Holika Puja, one should be facing the east or north direction.

You can increase happiness and prosperity in life by taking part in Holika Puja.

Astrologically, the universe is at its most energised during Holi. Therefore, it is prudent to perform rituals associated with the planet that rules over the eighth house of one’s birth chart. Donate items related to your zodiac.

Things not to do

Do not keep your head open during Holika Dahan. Wear or wrap something around it.

Objects lying on the road should not be touched on the day of Holika Dahan because many tantric engage in unscrupulous activities on this day.

Do not consume meat, alcohol on the day of Holika Dahan.

Wearing black or blue coloured clothes should be avoided on this day. Consider them a symbol of negativity.

Those who have only one child should not light a fire for Holika Dahan.

Those who got married within a year should not see the fire of Holika Dahan. It is said that Holika was about to marry her lover on Falgun Purnima, but she died of burns before getting married. Because of this, newly married couples are forbidden to participate in the ritual.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.