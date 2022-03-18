Holi 2022: These Hilarious Memes and Jokes Perfectly Sum Up the Spirit of Festival of Colours

HOLI 2022: Finally, the moment has come when we can shout out loud, “Bura na mano Holi hai". Because, Holi is here, and people are ready to splash colours all around. While symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, people celebrate this festival of colour to show an expression of gratitude and prosperity. Apart from this, Holi is also a day where people crack hilarious jokes and laugh out loud with friends and dear ones.

However, over two years, due to the COVID pandemic, restrictions have been imposed on large gatherings. As a result, people are choosing social media to have fun virtually by sharing funny memes and jokes. Some of these jokes are about how boys play Holi as compared to girls, while other memes are about people who wear brand new white clothes on the occasion.

So, to make the festival of colours more memorable and fun for you, we have prepared a list of some relatable memes and jokes you should share with your friends:

Naughty Children During Holi

Exception Vs Reality

Relatable?

LOL

Boys Vs Girls On Holi

Playing Hide And Seek

Every Indian Parent’s Reaction

*Me going home after playing Holi*Mom and dad : pic.twitter.com/pwogvGlYqb— losser69_memes (@Losser69M) March 29, 2021

Only Rich People Wear White!

When someone goes out wearing white clothes on holi pic.twitter.com/o3L5dsU90g— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) March 9, 2020

Don’t Dare To Touch Her!

The Only Person Who is Safe in Holi#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/00GQpMn5nE— Hemant (@mfl_hemant_) March 9, 2020

Introverts On Holi

Happy Holi 2022!

