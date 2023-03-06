Holi 2023: 10 Bhojpuri Wishes, SMS and Messages to Share With Your Family and Friends

HAPPY HOLI 2023: BHOJPURI WISHES, SMS, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Holi is a widely celebrated festival in India that marks the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. The festival is known for its colourful celebrations, where people come together to play with coloured powder and water and indulge in traditional sweets and delicacies. Bhojpuri, a language spoken in parts of India, Nepal, and Mauritius, has its unique way of wishing and celebrating Holi.

In Bhojpuri, Holi is referred to as “Phagun," and the language has a plethora of colourful and joyous phrases that are used to wish family and friends. It also has a rich tradition of folk songs and music, which is an integral part of Holi celebrations.

People often gather together to sing and dance to Bhojpuri Holi songs, which are known for their upbeat tunes and lively lyrics. They embody the spirit of the festival and bring people together in celebration of life and all its colours.

Here are the 10 Bhojpuri Holi wishes to share:

Aiysa manaveba holi ka tyohar, pichkari se barse sirf pyaar hi pyaar. Hamara sarra dukh dur ho jaye, rangoo ka tyohar holi aaye. Jlaa do saari buraiya, mitta do saari galat famiaa, apna lo saari achayiyaa, mubarak ho holi 2023 ki rangiliya. Holi ke tyohar par aapki zindagi khushiyon se bhar jaye, aur aapke ghar mein khushi aur pyar ka rang ho! Happy Holi! Holi ka tyohar ba, rangoo ki baahr ba, gujiya ki mithas ba, ek baat khass ba, sabka dil mein pyaar ba, yahi holi ka tavahar ba. Happy Holi 2023. Sapna ke duniya ba, orri aapan ka pyaar, gaal pe gulal orri paani ke bhochaar. Happy Holi 2023. Falgun ka tyohar ba, khub masti ka ambaar ba, bhabhi sang kheliya khub masti mein, bhaang ka khumaar ba. Happy Holi 2023. Holi ke rangoo ka tyohar hai, sabhi milke manayega yeh bahaar hai. Rangon se bhar jaye aapka jeevan, safalta aur khushiyan mile aapko har kadam par. Happy Holi! Holi ka tyohar hai pyar aur dosti ka, isse naye rishte banayein aur purane rishton ko aur majboot banaayein. Happy Holi!

