HOLI 2023: Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The festival isn’t just about playing with colours; it’s also about enjoying delicious snacks and sweets. All the food lovers wait for the occasion of Holi to indulge in traditional snacks and sweets. The celebration of Holi is not complete without mouth watering sweets like Gujiya and beverages like Thandai.

Many of us won’t mind gorge on all the sweets, snacks and drinks during Holi. Those who are conscious about gaining weight, or follow a healthy diet, won’t also be disappointed. There are many healthy snacking options for the calorie conscious to enjoy a guilt-free Holi.

Here are a few healthy snack options you can try this Holi:

Fresh fruits

Fruits such as watermelon, papaya, mango, and kiwi are delicious and refreshing options to beat the heat during Holi. Fruits are rich with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are vital for our body. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, cashews, and pumpkin seeds are great sources of healthy fats and protein. They are easy to carry around and make for a filling and nutritious snack option. Roasted chickpeas

Chickpeas are a fantastic source of fibre and plant-based protein. Roasting them with a little bit of salt and spices can make for a crunchy and delicious snack that will keep you full for longer. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a great source of probiotics, which are good bacteria that promote gut health. You can add fresh fruits, nuts, and seeds to your yoghurt for a filling and healthy snack. Vegetable sticks and dips

Carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers make for great crunchy snacks. Pair them with healthy dips such as hummus or tzatziki, a curd based sauce, for a flavorful and nutritious snack option. Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie and satisfying snack that can be enjoyed in moderation. You can add a sprinkle of nutritional yeast or spices for a savoury twist. Baked food

Rather than deep frying snacks, bake them. You may bake any food, including chips and gujia, to satisfy your hunger without adding extra calories that could contribute to weight gain or other health problems including heart disease.

Stay Hydrated, Drink Plenty Of Water

Remember to stay hydrated during Holi by drinking plenty of water, coconut water, or fresh juices. Avoid sugary drinks and opt for natural alternatives such as infused water or herbal teas. By making mindful food choices during the festival of colours, you can enjoy the festivities while also taking care of your body and overall health.

