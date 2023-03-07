Holi 2023: Apps That Will Make Your Holi Photos Even More Colourful

HOLI 2023: Holi is an annual festival of colours. It is a joyous occasion for family and friends with lasting memories of togetherness. In the age of smartphones, memories are made permanent, instantly and Holi photos need to look especially colourful. To that end, there are a number of apps for smartphone users that people can use to brighten the colours of this great Indian festival. Here’s a a look at arguably the top five photo editing apps for smartphone users.

Adobe Photoshop Camera

This great photo editing app is for pro photographers and enthusiasts who like having a greater degree of control over their pictures. It is a great, reliable tool to colour-correct, edit and refine camera images. Having a smartphone version of it is a boon, especially during Holi, where the nuances of colours become important.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

Snapseed (Android, iOS)

Snapseed is a great photo editing app from Google meant for all kinds of users. It allows raw image editing, tuning, white balance correction, selective colour adjustments and various pro-level filters like lens blur, HDR, film grain and black and white conversion. The “Looks” feature in Snapseed is a collection of filters that allow users to choose from various colour tones.

PicsArt (Android and iOS)

PicsArt provides an array of image editing tools to punch up those Holi colours and is quite user-friendly. There are an impressive number of image filters to beautify images. Users can also add texts to mark the occasion, tag names and places. Photos can even be edited collaboratively with other PicsArt users.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Loved Ones

Pixlr (Android, iOS)

Pixlr is one of the most popular photo editing apps in terms of filters, overlays and basic effects. It’s quite user-friendly and is great for beginners. The app also allows smartphone users to create photo collages easily, with many templates to choose from.

Instagram filters

Instagram is no doubt the most popular picture-sharing app that has a lot of image filters which are quite popular among users. They can not only brighten pictures, add colour to them, but also create certain moods through the use of certain colour filters. This is available to all Android users.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here