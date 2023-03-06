HOLI 2023: Holi is waiting for us on the next turn of the road. And, are you still wondering what to wear? What if we told you to glam it up, like our Bollywood celebrities? Wherever the divas go, be it a festival gathering, wedding, or brunch, they have served us major style goals with their sartorial picks. So, why not seek inspiration for Holi outfits too?

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

After all, our favourite celebrities have set the fashion statement of wearing pristine white outfits for the festival of colour. So, we have rounded up a few stylish looks of the divas, which you can bookmark. From track pants to mini skirts, and denim shorts to midi-gowns, take notes from these Bollywood celebrities:

Athiya Shetty

If cool and casual is your vibe, take cues from Athiya Shetty’s white ensemble. It featured a white hoodie and matching drawstring track pants. She kept her hair open and ditched all makeup. You can choose to add sunglasses and look chic in this.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has always impressed everyone with her fashion sense. Take a look at her breezy and stylish midi gown. The loose silhouette adds a carefree look which can be an ideal look for Holi. You can tie your hair in a half bun and wear funky flip-flops to round up the look.

Malaika Arora

Keep it hot and sexy like Malaika Arora. She bared her mid-riff with a white crop top featuring angel sleeves. She paired the look with white denim shorts and the results are just gorgeous. Add sunglasses, add a sneaker and you are ready to slay Holi.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is the poster girl for an ethnic piece. She wore a white chikankari kurti and paired it with matching straight pants with embroidery and lace detailing. The dupatta added a touch of elegance to her white ensemble. Up the glam quotient this Holi with a traditional embroidered kurti set and accessorize your look with oxidized jewellery.

Mouni Roy

If you want to channel your inner diva, opt for a white top and skirt like Mouni Roy. While she wore a sheer off-shoulder blouse, you can add a tank top and pair it with a chic white mini skirt.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here