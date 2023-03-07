Holi 2023: Dos and Don'ts to Keep Diabetes in Check During Festival of Colours

HOLI 2023: Holi is a festival of colours and joy that is celebrated all over India. It is a time to indulge in sweets, delicious food, and fun-filled celebrations with friends and family. If you are someone who has diabetes, it can be challenging to enjoy the festivities while adhering to your diet. However, with a little bit of planning and preparation, it is possible for diabetics to enjoy the festival while still maintaining their health. Here are some do’s and don’ts for diabetics to enjoy festivals.

Do’s:

Plan ahead

If you know that you will be attending a festival or a family gathering, plan your meals and snacks ahead of time. Check with the host or caterer about the menu and choose foods that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates. If there are no safe choices, bring your own healthy snacks to munch on. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water and other low-sugar drinks like sugar-free lemonade or unsweetened iced tea. Avoid sugary drinks like sodas, fruit juices, and energy drinks. Choose the right foods

Stick to foods that are high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats. These foods will help keep you full and stabilize your blood sugar levels. Examples include fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, lean meats, fish, and whole grains. Control your portion sizes

Festivals often offer an abundance of food but it’s important to keep your portions in check. Use a smaller plate and don’t go back for seconds. Enjoy your meals slowly. Stay active

Take a walk or dance to burn off some calories and keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Don’ts:

Don’t skip meals

Skipping meals can lead to low blood sugar levels, which can be dangerous for diabetics. Always make sure to eat regularly and avoid long periods of fasting. Don’t overindulge

Festivals are a time for celebration but it’s important not to overdo it. Avoid foods that are high in sugar and carbohydrates. Remember to limit your intake of alcohol. Don’t forget your medication

Make sure to take your medication as prescribed and don’t skip doses. Bring extra medication in case you require it. Don’t ignore warning signs

Keep an eye out for symptoms of low blood sugar, such as sweating, shaking, and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms, eat a small snack or drink some juice to raise your blood sugar levels. Don’t isolate yourself

Don’t be afraid to join in the festivities and enjoy the company of your friends and family. With a little bit of planning and preparation, you can still enjoy the festivities while managing your diabetes.

