Holi 2023 Guilt-free Eating Guide: Things to Keep in Mind While Devouring Festive Delicacies

HOLI 2023: Holi is certainly the most colourful of festivals. It is all about vibrant colours, and grooving to peppy music tracks. After the night of Holika Dahan, the next day people play wali Holi with their friends and family. Hold on! Looks like we are missing an important element here.

No celebration in India is complete without a quintessential spread of food and drinks. Be it yummy desserts or the flavour-loaded snacks, you simply cannot stop devouring them even if you are on a diet. This Holi you can relish all your favourite treats without compromising your health. All you have to do is swear by mindful eating. Don’t worry, we have already listed down a bunch of ways to do it.

Stay hydrated, always

Don’t forget to stay hydrated. Drinking plenty of water will help prevent overeating and help in the digestive process. In order to keep a tab on your hydration levels, keep a check on the colour of your urine. Dark yellow or yellow urine signifies the body isn’t hydrated enough. You can also replace water with juices, thandai and coconut water.

Don’t skip your meals

Do not play Holi on an empty stomach. In the morning, ahead of the celebration, eat a bowl of fresh fruits, some energy drink, and plenty of healthy carbohydrates. Avoid alcohol, coffee and carbonated beverages, as they will end up dehydrating you.

Go for healthy snacks

Everything you cook at home can be made healthy. You can make yummy treats from moong or moth lentils, by pairing them with onion, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. Adding healthy colourful vegetables to nutritious snacks can also be another healthy yet delicious alternative.

Healthy desserts as well

Instead of kheer, gajar, or suji ka halwa, swear by the juicy fruits and nuts. Fruits not only have higher nutritional value, but they also serve as a natural sweetener for your desserts. Stock up on apples, pears, oranges, pineapples, bananas, and grapes to prepare fruiti-licious desserts. Top it off with a handful of energy-giving nuts and seeds. Some examples of healthy sweets include beetroot halwa, fruit smoothies, makhana kheer, dry fruit burfi, and dates kheer. Pro tip: you can use jaggery as a sweetener as well.

Go for baked over deep-fried

Opt for baked snacks instead of deep frying them. You can bake chips or gujia without adding extra calories and making them greasy.

