Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 6 as Purnima Tithi is falling on this day and this time several auspicious yogas are forming on Holi, according to astrologer Pandit Dinesh Mishra. The festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Phalgun month. But, this time there is a unique combination of planets on Holi.

Trigrahi Yoga will be formed in Aquarius (kumbh rashi). This rare planetary formation is happening after 30 years. The astrologer said, Malavya Yoga is being formed owing to Venus being in its exalted sign and Raj Yoga is being formed owing to Guru being in its own sign. He said Holika Dahan will take place on March 6, on the full moon day of Phalgun. The special combination of graha and nakshatra on this day will be auspicious and fruitful for the people.

On the day of Holika Dahan, Trigrahi Yoga of Sun, Mercury, and Saturn is forming in kumbh rashi. Auspicious yoga is also being forming in meena rashi. Pandit Mishra said that during the Holika Dahan in the Pradosh time, many planets will be at their highest level.

The auspicious time of Holika Dahan

The astrologer said that the full moon will start at 4:18 pm. This year on Phalgun Shukla Chaturdashi day Purnima Tithi begins on Monday, March 6 at 4:18 pm which will remain till 6:10 pm on Tuesday. Therefore, Holi Dahan will be celebrated on this day as the full moon is on the 6th of March in the Pradosh period. However, on this day Bhadra will remain from 4:18 in the evening till 5:14 in the morning on the second day. According to religious beliefs, if the time of Bhadra goes after Nishith (midnight), then it is said to be best to do Holika Dahan in Bhadra Pradoshkal except for Bhadra Mukha.

Timing of Holika Dahan

Pandit Dinesh Mishra said that the best time for Holika Dahan will be between 6:28 pm to 6:38 pm on Monday, March 6. During this time Holika Dahan is considered auspicious. Dhulandi festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 7. On this day newly married girls worship Gangaur by making pindi from the ashes of Holi.

