The festival of colors is just round the corner and as it approaches, many of us look forward to playing Holi but also fear the damage it may cause to our hair and skin. In an attempt to not spoil the fun, some resort to using various creams and hacks to prevent the visible colours on their bodies, but this often leads to long-term damage such as dry and damaged hair and stained and sensitized skin.

To fully enjoy Holi while taking care of our hair and skin, it is essential to follow basic pre and post-Holi hair and skin care practices. In Ayurveda, the traditional medical system, it is believed that balancing the three doshas is crucial for healing, and some Ayurvedic solutions may help treat common skin and hair conditions such as eczema, dryness, redness, hair damage, and acne.

Vibhuti Munjal, Senior Brand Manager and Skin Expert, Clovia shares a few homecare Ayurvedic tips and hacks to follow to remove Holi colors from your skin and hair.

For Skin

To start your pre- Holi skincare routine, Vitamin C is a key ingredient. Use a Vitamin C face wash which would help clean your pores and freshen up your skin. It helps you reduce dullness and rejuvenate your skin. Vitamin C plays an important role as it would help remove all the sweat, dirt, dust and colour leaving your skin glowing and refreshed.

To remove the harsh holi colours from your skin take some Vitamin C micellar water / toner on a cotton pad and gently swipe it across your face. This will help in cleaning the holi colour and keep your skin glowing and healthy.

Before washing your face, apply coconut oil as its melts the make up or deposit and aids soap to remove all the dirt

Apply a mixture of wheat flour and some kind of carrier oil to your face and massage it in a few minutes. Then use a mild cleanser to remove it.

Also, one can apply the multani mitti treatment, which can aid in drying the colour and ultimately remove it after rinsing mildly

In case you feel an itching sensation, use glycerine and rosewater on the skin to get the best results

Use soaked amchur powder instead of constantly washing your face, which might dry it out.

Post washing your face, use Kumkumadi oil. It rejuvenates and renews the skin cells, and also moisturizes the skin, illuminating the skin and bestowing a young and healthy appearance.

For Hair



After playing Holi, avoid immediately shampooing your hair. Use an egg yolk or curd mask instead, and then wait 45 minutes before shampooing. This will simplify colour removal and lessen any damage.

Before heading outside to play, condition the hair with castor, coconut, or olive oils. Your hair will be protected from the colours by the oil. Also, this greasing of the scalp will make the colours easy to remove

Another excellent method for preventing colour damage to your hair is coconut milk. After applying coconut milk to the hair, go to play. Use the coconut milk once more after you get home and shower an hour later.

Have a safe and a Happy Holi!

