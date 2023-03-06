Holi 2023: Looking After Your Eyes During Holi

It’s that time of the year where vivid hues color the sky and happiness knows no bounds. With Holi just around the corner, you must be pumped up to celebrate the vibrant festival of colors. But before you set out to party and revel in festive fervor, make sure that your eyes are ready too!

The eyes are the most sensitive and delicate organs we possess, and they can be vulnerable to external influences. Over the years, chemicals and other toxic substances have slowly replaced natural colors. These synthetic chemical colors may have an adverse effect on eyesight. Not taking proper care of the eyes can lead to infection, temporary blindness, irritation, and allergies.

Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director, India, Orbis shares some precautionary measures to be taken during Holi to safeguard your eyes:

Do not wear contact lenses

Avoid wearing contact lenses, as most of them may have water-absorbing properties and tend to soak-up any colored water that enters the eye, thereby increasing the risk of allergies and infections.

Protect your eyes

Guard your eyes with protective eyewear. Wearing a pair of sunglasses will protect your eyes from both dry and colored water. People with perfect vision can also wear zero power glasses to avoid any mishaps.

Avoid rubbing

If your hands are dirty and color stained, avoid touching your eyes altogether. If color gets into your eye, then rinse them with clean cold water. Remember not to rub the eye as it could aggravate the situation.

Use a good cream or coconut oil

Apply a thick layer of cold cream or coconut oil around your eyes before stepping out. This will ensure that the colors do not come in direct contact with your eyes or skin and later allow you to remove the color with ease.

Tie your hair

Don’t forget to tie your hair and use a cap to prevent colored water from dripping into your eyes.

Use safe colors

Avoid using synthetic colors. It may contain heavy metals that may cause infections, allergies, or other eye problems. Instead, look for natural and organic colours.

Post Holi eye-care tips:

After enjoying the colors and festivities of Holi, it’s important to take some time for eye care. This can be done by simply rinsing the eyes thoroughly with clean water to ensure there are no foreign objects in the eyes.

Eye care regime:

While washing off the color, use lukewarm water. Make sure to gently massage your eyes and surrounding areas. You may apply natural rosewater to relax your eyes, followed by lotions and creams to moisturize it.

Apply lubricating eye drops

You may use lubricating eye drops to wash off the color. However, since all eye drops are not the same, it’s best to consult an ophthalmologist for suggestions.

Sleep well

After a wholesome and tiring day, take a good sleep to relax your eye muscles. If you are already suffering from any kind of eye infection or eye ailment, avoid playing Holi. In case of an eye injury, seek professional help immediately. Holi injuries can range from a mild irritation, corneal abrasions to vision threatening chemical burns. An untreated eye injury may cause low vision, blindness, or other eye problems. In such cases, it is important to visit an ophthalmologist as promptly as you can.

Further, regular eye checkups can help keep vision issues at bay.

