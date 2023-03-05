Holi, one of the liveliest and colorful festivals of the year, is just around the corner. However, the aftermath of the chemical-laden colors can be unsettling, leaving our skin dry, hair harsh, and our energy levels low. It’s essential to take extra care of our skin and hair before and after Holi to avoid any adverse effects. With a little precautionary measures, we can enjoy the festivities without compromising our well-being.

Dr Ipsita Chatterjee, Ayurveda Expert and Technical Head, SoulTree shares some easy tips to help you take better care of your skin and hair.

Hair Care

Pre-Holi haircare tips

Massage your hair and scalp with right hair oil and let it sit overnight to prevent dull, dry, and brittle hair. It is advised to use revitalizing hair oil enriched with amla and brahmi. Moreover, you can apply Aloe vera gel on your hair and scalp before being exposed to the Holi colours if you want to avoid oiling. Do tie your hair to prevent Holi colour from seeping into the hair. You can choose from top knots, messy braids, or sleek back buns. For extra protection and elegance in your Holi look, you can also cover your hair with a hat or bandana/ dupatta.

Post- Holi haircare tips

To remove the colour from your tresses, wash them with normal water first. Afterwards, wash your hair using a gentle herbal shampoo and a decent conditioner. It is suggested to use organic shampoo with liquorice (Mulethi) and Bhringraj. Apply curd on your hair at least 45 minutes before shampooing to remove colour and reduce damage. To restore your hair’s shine and nourishment after the festival, do proper oiling or use hair masks. You can create your own moisturizing DIY hair mask by combining two tablespoons of curd, a tablespoon of aloe vera gel, two tablespoons of conditioner (prefer using one with Hibiscus) and a tablespoon of coconut/ organic hemp seed oil. Spread it all over the scalp and length of the hair, and rinse off after 15 minutes.

Skin Care

Pre-Holi skincare tips

A night before Holi, massage your face with Kumkumadi oil onto the skin with the help of a Kansa Wand. This hydrates the skin, which leads to less colour absorption the following day. Use a hydrating toner, then apply a moisturiser (you can use one with Kumkumadi in it) and a non-comedogenic sunscreen with 30+SPF or higher on your face, neck, and ears before getting engaged in the celebration. To prevent dryness and cracks, shield your lips with hemp oil lip butter. For the body, apply a moisturiser that will keep the skin nourished and safeguard it from harsh colours, such as an organic hemp body oil. Apply dark nail polish to your nails to avoid harming them. Keep your nails short and coat them with a nail lotion containing Vitamin E.

Post-Holi skincare tips

Holi colours severely dry up your skin, so make sure you double-cleanse properly. Use a good cleansing oil rich with the goodness of Kumkumadi using a cotton ball and let it sit for one minute before washing it off with a mild cleanser. Avoid exfoliating your skin to get rid of the Holi colours; instead, use a face mask to soothe your skin. You can use a multani mitti and yoghurt mask. To make a smooth paste, mix three tablespoons of yoghurt and five tablespoons of fuller’s earth. Rinse it off after 20 minutes of applying.

