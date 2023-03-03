Holi 2023: Simple Malpua Recipe Everyone Can Try Out At Home

HOLI 2023: Holi - the happiest festival of all time has arrived at our doorstep. Needless to say, like every year people are ready to pack up with the same excitement to celebrate it. However, the spirit of this celebration remains incomplete if we miss the chance to devour some wonderful delicacies.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

Undoubtedly, one of the most popular desserts to relish on this auspicious occasion is Malpua. This soft and crispy Indian-style pancake, an extremely popular regional sweet made in North India during Holi, is an integral part of this celebration. A unique peculiarity of this malpua is that it should be crisp around the corner and yet soft in the centre. Moreover, if it’s homemade then it will taste heavenly.

So, without making delay let’s learn how to make Holi special malpua at home:

INGREDIENTS:

Batter: Refine flour - 1 cup, Semolina - 1/2 cup, Sugar - 1/2 cup, Milk - 2 cups or as per requirement.

Refine flour - 1 cup, Semolina - 1/2 cup, Sugar - 1/2 cup, Milk - 2 cups or as per requirement. Syrup: Sugar - 2 cups, Water - 1 cup, Green cardamom powder - 1/2 tsp, Orange food colour - 1/2 tsp.

METHOD:

Take a mixing bowl add 1 cup of refined flour, ½ cup of semolina and ½ cup of sugar and mix them, add warm milk as per need to get a pouring consistency. After that keep aside for 30 mins. Now to make the sugar syrup, in a pan add 2cups of sugar and 1 cup water, mix together and cook it for 2 mins or until sugar melts nicely. Then add ½ tablespoon of green cardamom powder and food colour, cook it for another 2 mins or until it gets sticky consistency. After that, heat the oil in a pan and pour a spoonful of the batter to make a round small pancake. Fry it on low to medium heat on both sides until you see the edges turning golden brown. Add the fried malpua in warm sugar syrup and let it soak for about 20-30 seconds. Finally, garnish it with sliced pistachios and almonds and serve it with chilled and creamy rabdi.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here