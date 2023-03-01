Holi 2023: Simple Vastu Tips and Do's, Don'ts to Celebrate the Festival of Colours

HAPPY HOLI 2023: Holi, the festival of Colours, happiness and joy is round the corner. It is usually celebrated on the last full moon day of the Phalgun month, which falls on the Hindu calendar at the end of February or the beginning of March. In addition to announcing the beginning of spring, Holi is also a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, as a bonfire is lit the night before to commemorate the burning of Demon Holika popularly known as Holika Dahan.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8. Bring happiness and prosperity in your life by following simple Vastu tips by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu.

Holi 2023: Simple Vastu Tips

Declutter your home

This holi declutter your home and bring positivity and prosperity in your home. Get rid of all the unwanted and unused stuff. Shoe Rack

As per Vastu shastra, shoes shouldn’t be left in front of the door because they bring bad luck. Always try to keep your shoes in a shoe rack. This will help keep the entrance door clear of clutter. Broken Mirrors

Get rid of broken mirrors this holi as they are associated with the Hindu demon Rahu, cracked or broken mirrors are regarded as a negative sign in Vastu. Broken mirrors are associated with illusion and other mental health issues in the healing arts because of their fundamental property of reflection. Clean Kitchen

Keep Your Kitchen neat and clean. Northeast direction

Pay special attention to Northeast direction. Use yellow, orange, or white lining mats instead of newspapers on shelves.

DO’S AND DON’TS FOR HOLI

What should we do to ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi?

Apply sunscreen to the exposed areas, such as the arms and face. Before going out to play holi, thoroughly oil your hair. Utilize eco-friendly handmade holi colours. Drink plenty of water because the sun will use up all of your energy. Make use of dry colors and pigments to save water. Make sure the first aid kit is ready for any situation. After the holi celebration, take a bath with a mixture of besan, curd, and turmeric, which effectively removes colours.

What should we avoid doing to ensure a safe and eco-friendly Holi?

When celebrating Holi, mud, varnish, and eggs should not be used. Colours should not be used near open wounds, eyes, nose, or mouth. Do not paint the animals and plants with colours.

