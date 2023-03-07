Holi 2023 Special: Tips to Make Street-Style Gol Gappe Ka Teekha, Meetha Paani at Home

HOLI 2023: Gol Gappe or Pani Puri is a popular Indian street food that is loved by everyone. These crispy puris filled with spicy masala and dipped in sweet and tangy water are a perfect treat for your taste buds. These are commonly served with two types of water, one is spicy or teekha, and the other is sweet or meetha.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Best 50 SMS, Messages and WhatsApp Wishes in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

While you can easily find Gol Gappe at street vendors, it’s always fun to make them at home and add your own twist to the recipe. Making Gol Gappe at home may seem daunting, but with a few simple tips, you can make perfect street-style Gol Gappe ka Teekha and Meetha Paani at home for Holi.

ALSO READ: Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Loved Ones

These tips will help you create the same taste and flavour that you would find in your favourite street food. So, let’s get started and make this Holi even more special with some delicious homemade Gol Gappe.

Start with fresh ingredients

The key to making delicious gol gappe and paani is to use fresh ingredients. Make sure to use fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, and green chillies for the paani, and fresh semolina for the gol gappe shells.

Preparing the Puris

The first step to making Gol Gappe is to prepare the puris. To make the puris, you need to mix semolina, all-purpose flour, and salt. Knead the dough using water until it becomes smooth and elastic. Rest the dough for about 30 minutes before rolling them into small balls. Using a rolling pin, flatten each ball into thin, round discs. Cut out small rounds from the flattened discs using a cookie cutter or the lid of any small container. Fry the disks in hot oil until they puff up and turn golden brown.

Spicy or Teekha Paani

To make the teekha paani, take a handful of mint leaves, coriander leaves, and green chili in a blender. Grind them to form a paste. Then add tamarind pulp, black salt, cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt to the paste. Mix well and strain the mixture. Add cold water to the strained mixture and adjust the taste according to your preference. The teekha paani should have a strong flavour of mint and coriander with a spicy kick of green chili.

Sweet or Meetha Paani

To make the meetha paani, take a cup of jaggery in a pan and add some water to it. Heat it on medium flame and stir it continuously until the jaggery dissolves. Then add some cardamom powder, fennel seeds, and black salt to the jaggery syrup. Mix well and strain the mixture. Add cold water to the strained mixture and adjust the taste according to your preference. The meetha paani should have a sweet and sour taste with a hint of cardamom and fennel.

Use Cold Water

Always use cold water to make the paani. Cold water will help to maintain the temperature of the paani and keep it fresh for a longer time.

Strain the Paani

It is essential to strain the paani to remove any impurities or lumps in the mixture. Straining the paani will give it a smooth texture and enhance its taste.

Add some creativity

On the special occasion of Holi, you can add some creativity to your gol gappe and paani by using colourful ingredients. You can add beetroot juice or food colouring to the paani to give it a vibrant pink colour, or sprinkle some chopped fresh coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds on top of the gol gappe for a festive touch.

Serve Fresh

Gol Gappe ka teekha and meetha paani taste best when served fresh. Serve them immediately after making them enjoy their flavors to the fullest.

By following these tips, you can make the perfect street-style Gol Gappe ka teekha and meetha paani and treat your friends and family on this auspicious festival of colours. Happy Holi!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here