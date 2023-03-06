Holi 2023: These Natural Tips and Tricks Will Protect Your Hair This Holi

Holi, the festival of colors, is a much-awaited celebration in India. But with all the fun and frolic, comes the inevitable damage to our hair caused by the chemicals in the colors. This damage can lead to dryness, breakage, and hair fall. But fret not, there are natural ways to protect your hair during this festive season. Pre-Holi hair care, DIY hair masks, and post-Holi hair care routines are a must. By following these tips by experts, you can enjoy the festival without worrying about the damage to your hair. So, let’s get started and learn how to protect our precious locks this Holi season!

Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman, Dr Batra’s Healthcare, says, “Holi is a carnival of colour, delight, and cheerfulness. People of all ages, from offspring to the aged, are enthusiastic to revel and play with colors. The strong wet colour, also called ‘rang’, is widely used in India’s north-western region. It can take numerous days or weeks to remove the colour from the scalp, face, and body. Individuals are unmindful that such colors can be very damaging that can lead to severe harm to the skin and hair.”

A majority of people complain of bacterial skin infections, skin allergies, contact dermatitis, rashes, itching, burning sensations, and hives after playing with Holi colors. “The colors contain toxic substances such as mercury, asbestos, silica, mica, and result, which are toxic to people’s hair, skin, and eyes,” adds Dr Batra.

No matter how organic the color claims to be, these powdered colors can cause immense damage to your hair as they are laden with chemicals like lead oxide, mercury sulphite, copper sulphate, etc. “Moreover, additives like glass particles and mica dust are added to the colors to make them appear shiny. So, start prepping your hair a week before Holi hits. Get into a bi-weekly regime of coconut hair oil massage followed by cleaning and conditioning your hair with nourishing ingredients like Shea and Banana,” says Rajat Mathur, DGM, Learning Academy, The Body Shop India.

On the Holi day, before heading out to celebrate, ensure you cover your hair so that locks are not damaged by the colors. Brushing your hair with a wooden comb will also keep it tangle-free. And once you’re done with the festive celebrations, use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner that will help remove the color from your hair easily and give you enviable tresses," adds Mathur.

Mihir Gadani, Co-founder, OZiva and Dr Varun Gupta, Medical Advisor, Nutrabooti share some simple tricks and tips

Holi is a festival of colors, joy, and celebration, but it can also be harsh on your hair. The colours used during Holi often contain chemicals and can cause damage to your hair, making it dry, brittle, and prone to breakage.

Wear a cap or scarf: Cover your hair with a cap or scarf to protect it from the harmful chemicals present in the colors. This will also prevent the colors from getting into your hair and scalp, making it easier to wash off later. Also, tie up or braid your hair to avoid tangles. Applying hair oil may be one of the biggest hacks to protect your hair while celebrating the joyous festival of Holi. Ranging from coconut oil, almond oil, clove oil, and argan oil, you can apply from a wide range of options, with all of them providing some level of protection. Applying oil products that possess Basil Hairy Root Extract, and Sunflower Seed Oil with Coconut Oil will also help in reactivating hair growth. Moreover, Shikakai Oil can help retain hair’s natural oils, lowering pH levels, and also strengthening and conditioning the hair. Wash your hair with a deep nourishing, clean shampoo with ingredients like Rosemary and Sesbania Biotin Extract that reactivate hair growth and strengthens them from within. Follow this up with a conditioner and don’t forget to use a hair serum or leave-in conditioner to lock in the moisture. If your hair feels too dry, opt for a deep conditioning hair mask. Use natural colors: Instead of using synthetic colors, use natural colors like henna, turmeric, and beetroot powder. These colors are safe and gentle on your skin and hair. Apply sunscreen: Apply a good quality sunscreen with an SPF 30 or above to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water before and after playing Holi to keep your skin and hair hydrated. Rinse with cool water: After playing Holi, rinse your hair and skin with cool water to remove the colors. Avoid using hot water as it can cause the color to set in and make it harder to remove. Moisturize your skin: Apply a good quality moisturizer to your skin after washing it to restore moisture and nourishment. Use a moisturizer with natural ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and shea butter to soothe and hydrate your skin. If an individual has Alopecia aerate, they should avoid getting color on their scalp. In the event of an allergic reaction, seek immediate medical attention Resist using any synthetic colors because they will lead to harmful reactions on the scalp To remove the colors from the hair, use a deep cleansing shampoo followed by conditioner

