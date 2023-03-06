Holi, the festival of colours, is not just about playing with colours and indulging in delicious food but also about enjoying some amazing drinks with friends and family. A drunch, a combination of drinks and brunch, is the perfect way to celebrate Holi. India is a land of diverse cultures and each region has its own unique way of celebrating this colourful festival. From thandai in North India to feni in Goa, there are numerous options to choose from. These places are to enjoy a Holi drunch. So, let’s raise a glass and celebrate Holi in style with these amazing drunch options!

The Claridges, New Delhi

Indulge in the Flavours of Holi with The Claridges, New Delhi’s Curated Set Menu and Delectable Hampers. Tiffin By Claridges is offering a specially crafted set menu for the joyous occasion of Holi. Every dish in the menu is carefully curated to enhance the festive spirit and add a burst of flavour to your celebrations. Offering a diverse culinary experience, the menu boasts an exquisite selection of dishes that are sure to tantalize the taste buds. The starters include, the Ajwaini Fish Tikka, Gilafi Seekh, and Doodhiya Murg Tikka, Peshawari Paneer Tikka, Sarson Ke Phool, and Bhuttey Aur Methi Ke Seekh, which are all served with stuffed kulcha. For main course, the signature dishes include Murg Pulao, Dal Dhaba, Tawa Machli, Badi Mirch Ka Paneer, Aloo Gobi Adraki, Dal Dhaba, Subzi Pulao and the secret lamb shank curry known as Signature Balti Meat. To end on a sweet note, indulge in the delectable dessert menu that presents a choice between two traditional Indian sweets- Gujiya, a mouth-watering blend of grated and roasted dried fruits, khoya, grated coconut, and a hint of semolina and Rabdi, a decadent sweet dish made of thickened sweetened milk, layered with clotted cream for a heavenly taste experience.

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon

Embark on a culinary journey with a Pan-Asian live buffet along with Chef interactive counters offering epicurean delights like Make Your Own Sushi, Chat counters, Live pasta counters, dim sums among others at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon. Expertly curated by Chef Herwig and his team, this Holi Drunch is sure to help you relax and fill your palate with a burst of exquisite flavours from across Indian, Western and Asian cultures. Maison Maiya named after the mythical goddess of fantasy and illusion presents a theatrically themed menu selection of “real food” from the Asian and European continents. With the central theme of ‘Fresh Food Fast’, the café bistro uses locally farmed produce with a sensitive blend of dietary options for all possible tastes.

Conrad Pune

Celebrate the festive occasion of Holi by coming together with loved ones, enjoying playful activities, sharing laughter, letting go of grudges, and mending relationships that may have been strained. What could be a more perfect way to do so than by indulging in a delightful and tranquil dinner? Rejoice the festival of colours with a luxurious dinner buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune.

Savour the diverse and flavourful regional delicacies that will transport you on a gastronomic expedition from the culturally-rich state of Rajasthan to the mouth-watering chaat to delectable dishes from Maharashtra. Indulge in traditional dishes like Dal Panchmela, Bati, Gatta Curry, Ker Sangri, to chatpata chaat like Sakarkand Ki Chaat, Taaze Phalon Ki Chaat, Paan Ki Chaat accompanied with Daulat Ki Chaat to Amboli with Kombdi Cha Rassa, Kaalya Watana Chi Usal and Puran Poli with Ghee. The buffet also includes dishes from delectable Awadhi cuisine like Aminabadi Haleem, Kathal Ki Biryani, Raan and Khasta Warqi Paratha as well as Salad plates painted with colourful purees.

End your meal with delicious Indian sweets like Gujiya, Malpua, Motichoor Ladoo, and Mysore Pak as well as this year’s Pune Sugar Box signature international mithai bar to satiate your sweet desire.

Conrad Bengaluru

Take your Holi festivities to another level with a special Holi lunch at Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru. Guests can indulge in Holi special desserts such as khoya gujiya malpua and jalebi, relish the delectable chaat specials like dahi bhalle , aloo tamater ki chaat , pakoda chaat along with Non-vegetarian delights.

