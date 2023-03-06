HOLI 2023: The winter clouds are making way for the spring, and India is prepping up for Holi 2023 celebrations. Cheeks smeared in hues of yellow, red, and pink or devouring the yummy delicacies; there is a reason why we love Holi. For years now, gujiyas and dahi bhalla have dominated the Holi celebration. And, if anything that has come as close to them in terms of popularity is - Thandai.

Made with a blend of spices, milk, and nuts, Thandai is the perfect way to cool down and re-energise while playing with colours. What makes Thandai special? It is often infused with bhang, a derivative of the cannabis plant.

Thandai and Bhang can be paired with a bunch of flavours and is immensely popular in the northern part of the country such as Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. If you are planning to host a Holi 2023 bash, we have handpicked some recipes to include both thandai and bhang in the menu. Take a look:

Rose and Almond Thandai

This is a unique take on the classic Thandai that combines the fragrant and floral notes of rose petals with the rich nutty flavour of almonds.

Soak almonds and poppy seeds in water overnight and blend them into a paste with rose petals.

Add milk, sugar, and spices such as cardamom, fennel, and black pepper to the paste.

Allow it to cool and serve it with a garnish of rose petals and sliced almonds.

Bhang Lassi

Bhang Lassi is a Holi drink that is made with cannabis leaves.

Make a paste of cannabis leaves, and mix it with yoghourt, milk, and sugar until a smooth paste is formed.

This creamy, sweet, and slightly spicy drink will be a treat to your palette cravings.

Bhang Pakoras

These crispy, fried snacks are made with besan (gram flour) and cannabis leaves.

All you have to do is mix besan, cannabis leaves paste, cumin, coriander, salt, and water to make a batter.

Coat the vegetables like onions, potatoes, and cauliflower with the batter and fry them until golden brown.

Pair it with your favourite chutneys.

Thandai Ice Cream

Want to give a unique twist to the traditional drink? Here is a creamy and indulgent sweet treat that combines the flavours of thandai with ice cream.

Blend almonds, cashews, pistachios, milk and spices.

Mix it with some heavy cream, cannabis leaves paste and sugar.

Now, churn the mixture in an ice cream maker.

Serve the thandai ice cream with a garnish of chopped nuts and spices.

Bhang Thandai

This combination of thandai and bhang will surely pack a punch into your Holi celebrations.

Grind almonds, cashews, pistachios, cardamom, saffron, milk, and sugar together.

Throw in some paste of cannabis leaves and give it a good mix.

This creamy and spicy thandai, with a powerful bhang kick, will get the party started.

Masala Thandai

Let’s give thandai a spicy twist to awaken your taste buds right before Holi celebrations.

Soak almonds and poppy seeds in water for a few hours and churn them with milk, sugar, a paste of cannabis leaves and spices such as ginger, black pepper, and cloves.

Allow it to cool and serve it with a garnish of sliced almonds and spices powder.

