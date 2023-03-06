HOLI 2023: The much-awaited festival Holi is just around the corner and the entire country is gearing up to embrace the celebration of colours with great zeal and enthusiasm. The two-day festival which is celebrated during the Purnima Tithi of the Phalguna month consists of two rituals: Holika Dahan and Dhulivandan also known as Rang Panchami.

However, this year there has been confusion regarding the dates of the celebration of the festival. While the entire country will mark Holi on March 7 and 8, the dates differ in the state of Maharashtra. According to the Marathi calendar, Holika Dahan is to be marked on Monday, March 6, while Rang Panchami is to be celebrated on March 7.

Are you wondering why the dates are different in Maharashtra? Here’s everything that you need to know.

Why Holika Dahan falls on Monday in Maharashtra?

According to an explanation given by a Dharmic Guru to Nagpur Today, the Purnima Thithi will start at 3.57 pm on March 6. Along with this comes Bhadra Kaal, Dharmic Guru has suggested that the celebration of Holi should be avoided during this time as it brings bad luck.

However, if the Bhadra Kaal is getting over after midnight then it is considered auspicious for the Holika Dahan puja during the time frame of Bhadra Punchha. As detailed by the expert, the muhurta of Bhadra Punccha begins at midnight from 12.10 am to 1.27 am. He suggests that this is the most auspicious time for Holika Dahan. The Purnima Tithi ends at 6 pm on March 7.

Hence, to keep the shadow of Bhadra at bay, the guru suggests everyone should mark the festival on March 6 and 7 in Maharashtra. According to him, the states of India where the sun sets after 6.10 pm should mark the festival on March 6.

But places including Bihar and Lucknow can celebrate the festival on March 7 since the setting of the sun takes place before 6.10 pm. The guru asserted it is mandatory to mark Holika Dahan only during Bhadra Punchha to keep bad luck at bay.

What is Holika Dahan?

During Holika Dahan, upon a burning pyre, people cleanse the air to ward off any evil spirits. The flames of the fire are to commemorate the victory of good over bad. People run around in circles off the flames, and offer grains or coconut covers to complete the ritual as they take blessings from God.

What is Dhulivandan or Rang Panchami?

The morning after burning the pyre of Holi Dahana, people use dry and water colours to cover and soak each to celebrate the auspicious festival.

