Holi Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, Timings and Significance of the day

Bhai Dooj is one of the significant Hindu festivals which is celebrated to cherish the sibling bond. It strengthens the bond shared between siblings. The festival is celebrated twice a year — once in Chaitra Maas, which is known as Holi Bhai Dooj and another in Kartika Maas after Diwali.

Holi Bhai Dooj, as the name suggests, is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Chaitra Maas, Krishna Paksha as per the Vedic calendar. However, as per the lunar calendar, Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha Dwitiya Tithi of Phalguna month.

Holi Bhai Dooj will be celebrated the next day of Holi on March 30.The Dwitiya Tithi will prevail from 8:54 pm on March 29 to 5:27 pm on March 30.Holi Bhai Dooj is dedicated to brothers and sisters. On this day, the brothers visit their sister's home to attend a puja and celebrate their bond. Sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers and follow the rituals which are believed to be initiated by Goddess Yamuna. After puja is over, siblings enjoy the feast together.

As per Hindu scriptures, this ritual of Bhai Dooj was started by Goddess Yamuna. It is said that her brother Lord Yama could never visit her home as his work kept him occupied always. He always used to politely decline her invite. However, one day, he surprised her by visiting her house and granted her a wish. Yamuna, who was delighted to meet her brother, asked him to bless the brothers with a long life on the day of Bhai Dooj. She also asked him to bless all the devotees who would take a bath in her holy waters. Hence, this day is quite significant in Hindu traditions. The festival is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya.