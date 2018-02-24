English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Holi Party: Add Colors to your Gifting Options with These Ideas
Gifting ideas that'll stand out!
(Representative Image: AFP)
Going for a Holi party? Add colours to your gifting options like a green plant, a gold coin or orange sweets like gujiya, suggest experts.
Sunil Gupta, Founder at exportersIndia.com, and Vishwavijay Singh, Co-Founder at salebhai.com, have listed a few colourful options:
* Green: As the colour green signifies peace and harmony, how about gifting a potted plant or terrarium as a gift? Plants make a perfect gift for various occasions as gifting your loved ones with plants spreads positive energy and improves the quality of air in a home.
* Yellow: In India, gifting gold jewellery and idols is considered auspicious for celebratory occasions. The colour yellow signifies piousness and gifting something as precious as gold in an earring or a gold coin has an intrinsic value.
* Orange: Every festival or occasion is incomplete without sweets. Gifting sweets has always been the benchmark of Indian tradition, especially during festivals. Therefore, this Holi, gift your loved ones with sweets and savouries like malpuas, gujiyas, motichoor ladoos and more.
* Blue: As the colour blue signifies calm, gift your friend or a family member a travel gift card. Gift a travel experience which can last for a day, a week or more.
* Red: The colour red reflects love and fertility. Look for gifts such as red-coloured clothes or attractive home decor pieces like candle holders, canvas painting, and flowers that can change the overall look and feel of a home.
