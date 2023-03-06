Holi is undoubtedly a time of joy and celebration; however, it is imperative for everyone to take necessary precautions to safeguard their skin and hair during the festival of colours. The chemicals present in these colors can be harmful and cause severe damage to your skin and hair. Hence, it is crucial to bear in mind that prevention is paramount when it comes to skin and hair care.

Before you head out to celebrate, ensure that you apply a generous layer of oil to your skin and hair. This will help form a protective barrier against the colours and make it easier to remove them later. “Do not forget to use sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to prevent damage from the sun’s harmful rays. Additionally, it is important to remember to drink plenty of water to keep your skin and body hydrated,” says Dr. Prateek Nagrani, MBBS, MD, IFAAD, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

Holi colors can have various effects on the skin, depending on the quality and composition of the colors. Many Holi colors are made using harsh chemicals like lead oxide, mercury sulfide, and other heavy metals, which can cause irritation, allergies, and other skin problems. Dr DM Mahajan, senior consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo hospitals shares necessary tips you should keep in mind when out playing Holi with friends and family members.

Moisturize your skin

Before you go out to play Holi, make sure to apply a good moisturizer to your skin. Moisturizing your skin will create a barrier between your skin and the harsh chemicals in the colors, thus protecting your skin from damage.

Use sunscreen

The harsh chemicals in Holi colors can make your skin more sensitive to the sun. Therefore, it is essential to apply sunscreen to your skin before you go out to play Holi. Choose a sunscreen with a high SPF value that can protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

Oil your hair

The colors used during Holi can damage your hair and make them dry and brittle. Therefore, it is essential to oil your hair before you go out to play Holi. You can use coconut oil or any other hair oil of your choice to moisturize and protect your hair.

Wear protective clothing

Wearing full-sleeved clothes and pants can protect your skin from direct contact with Holi colors. Make sure to wear clothes that cover your arms, legs, and neck to minimize the damage caused by the colors.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water before and after playing Holi can help keep your skin hydrated and prevent it from drying out. It is also essential to drink fluids to flush out toxins from your body.

Avoid harsh soaps

After playing Holi, avoid using harsh soaps or body washes that can strip your skin of its natural oils. Instead, use a mild soap or a cleanser to wash off the colors from your skin.

The vibrant colors and water balloons may remain afresh in the memory throughout the year. “Still, they can wreak havoc on your skin and hair, causing dryness, irritation, and even allergic reactions if not appropriately taken care of. Protect your skin from the harsh chemicals of Holi with the power of a good face cleanser and face moisturizer. Let the gentle cleansing and hydrating properties of these products create a barrier between your skin and the harmful elements, leaving you with a healthy, glowing complexion even after the festivities are over,” says Ankit Daga - Head - Business Development, McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd.

After the festival, it is crucial to cleanse your skin and hair gently. Use only mild cleansers or oil-based cleansing balms to remove the color. You can also use petroleum jelly to protect your lips, ears, and nails from the colors. “If you develop a rash or irritation, apply ice and Calamine lotion as first aid measures. It is essential to avoid using any skin actives, particularly Retinol, around this time, as your skin tends to become sensitive. By following these simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy the festival of colors without compromising the health of your skin and hair,” adds Dr Nagrani.

