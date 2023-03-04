On the occasion of Holi, we mostly prepare delicious dishes for the guests. It is quite common to make thandai, gujiyas, mathri, and namakpara during the festival. So, if you wish, you can try making some unique recipes for this Holi celebration.

We all have tried making different snacks from potatoes like deep-fried aalu pakodas, crispy potato nuggets, aalu cutlets, potato fries, etc. But have you ever tried garlic potatoes? Potatoes are healthy and delicious. They are abundant in vitamin B, vitamin C, fiber, minerals, potassium, magnesium, and copper. Potatoes also contain antioxidant elements.

Here’s a simple recipe for making spicy and delicious Butter Garlic Potatoes which get prepared in just a few minutes. You can have this tasty dish as your evening snack. The recipe video is shared by an Instagram user (@chieffoodieofficer). Have a look at the video!

Ingredients required for making Butter Garlic Potatoes

Boiled Baby Potatoes - 15 to 20

Pepper Powder - 1 tsp

Red Chilli Powder - 1 tsp

Jeera Powder - 1.5 tsp

Amchur Powder - 1 tsp

Butter - 2 tbsp

Chopped Garlic - 5 to 6 cloves

Coriander Leaves

Oregano - 1 tsp

Chilli Flakes - 1 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Method of making Butter Garlic Potatoes

To make this recipe, firstly boil the potatoes. Now, peel the potatoes and make small holes in them with the help of a fork. Put these boiled potatoes in a bowl and add black pepper powder, red chili powder, cumin powder, dry mango powder, salt, and mix all the ingredients. Make sure that all these powdered spices are coated on the potatoes. Now, heat the pan on medium flame and add butter to it.

When the butter starts melting add chopped garlic and fry it. When the garlic changes to golden brown in colour, add the potatoes to the pan and mix it well. Make sure that the butter and garlic get completely coated on the potatoes. After this, turn off the gas and garnish the potatoes with oregano, chili flakes, and green coriander leaves. The spicy and tasty Butter Garlic Potatoes are ready to serve.

