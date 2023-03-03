Holi, the celebration of colours, is just around the corner. The festival is a time to not only have fun, but also bond with your loved ones and, of course, gorge on some delicious food. When it comes to delicacies, desserts are a must, especially home-cooked ones. Right? On this note, we have brought you a very easy recipe for coconut barfi, which is loaded with flavours. So what are we waiting for? Let’s get started.

Ingredients for making coconut barfi:

250 grams of coconut powder

1 cup of milk

1 cup of powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon of green cardamom powder

100 grams of milk powder

1 teaspoon of chopped pistachios

Steps for making coconut barfi:

First, grind the coconut powder in a mixer jar.

Then pour milk and powdered sugar over it in a pan.

Keep stirring with a spoon while maintaining a medium flame, until the mixture thickens.

Now, combine it with milk powder and cardamom powder.

This combination should be cooked for three minutes.

Stir it constantly with a spoon to prevent the mixture from scorching the pan.

Then turn this mixture over and spread the butter paper on a platter.

Next, use a spoon to uniformly press this mixture to make it smooth.

Place the chopped pistachios on top and give them a light press once more to help them stick together.

After allowing it to cool for a while, chop it into little pieces, and your coconut barfi is ready!

You can prepare it and store it well so that it can be consumed for a few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recipe Racer (@reciperacer0001)

A food vlogger on Instagram has shared a video, which shows the process of its making. Just in case you find the recipe a bit tricky, have a look at the video. We bet, once you try this, there’s no going back.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here