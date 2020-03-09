Holika Dahan 2020: Significance and Timing of Holi Eve Celebrations

Stories of the festival of colours and Lord Krishna are interweaved through the pages of art and myths. There are innumerable paintings and motifs showcasing the divine cowherd and his consort Radha immersing themselves in the festivities.

A day prior to the grand celebrations comes Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, which sees devotees lighting a bonfire to signal the triumph of good over evil. The festival has its roots in another myth associated with Lord Vishnu and his fourth incarnation Narasimha and his devotee Prahlad.

This year Holi will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, March 10. The eve of Holi, or Rangwali Holi, on March 9 will see devotees celebrating Holika Dahan.

The day of Holika Dahan sees bonfires on streets and open areas. People congregate near the fire and sing, dance as well as perform parikrama.

Why is Holika Dahan celebrated?

According to the legend, an evil king named Hiranyakashyapu wanted that everyone should worship him like a god, but his son Prahlad was an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu.

Hiranyakashyapu wanted Prahlad to give up his faith in Lord Vishnu. Despite numerous threats, Prahlad refused to worship his father. Hiranyakashyapu tried to kill his son by setting him on fire. The demon king took the help from his sister, Holika, who had a blessing from Lord Brahma that she would be immune to fire.

Hiranyakashyapu made Prahlad sit on Holika's lap and made them both sit on a pyre. He then set the two on fire. Prahlad continued to chant the name of Lord Vishnu and was unaffected by fire, while Holika died.

According to another legend associated with Lord Krishna, the evil King Kansa feared he would be killed by his sister’s son as per a prophecy. He tasked the evil Putna to kill his nephew.

The idea was to poison Lord Krishna under the guise of breast-feeding. However, Krishna not only sucked her poisonous milk, but her blood too. Putna ran away from the infant Krishna, but burst into flames.

Date, time of Holika Dahan 2020

Date: March 9, 2020 (Monday)

Time: According to Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan Muhurat is from 6:47 pm to 9:11 pm.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.