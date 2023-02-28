Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 8. Meanwhile, Holika Dahan, which is observed a day before Holi, falls on March 7. On this day, people congregate around a bonfire to worship and carry out Holika Dahan rituals. The custom is linked to Holika, a demon aunt of Prahalad - a devotee of Lord Vishnu who was Hiranyakashipu’s son. The blazing fire serves as a reminder of good triumphing over evil.

Another traditional practice, Holashtak, is observed for the last eight days leading up to Holi. This year, Holashtak started on February 27 and will end on March 7. These 8 days are considered unlucky for conducting any significant tasks like marriage, shifting to a new home, getting admission at any educational institution or travelling. According to Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, head of the astrology department of Shri Kallaji Vedic University, the negative effects of Rahu will be at their peak on Holika Dahan.

Before we delve into the astrological remedies to prevent Rahu from disrupting your life, let’s first learn about the side effects to be wary of:

Rahu often impacts a person’s behaviour negatively. You might find yourself involved in the bad company of people, in addition to adopting wrongful habits like stealing, alcohol consumption, adultery and gambling.

A person tends to become bad-mouthed, under the influence of Rahu. Due to their poor choice of words, disputes can arise in familial and other relationships.

You might also notice unnatural skin diseases as a form of side effects from Rahu. Chances of developing a mental disorder, or falling prey to depression are also high if you come under the harmful impact of Rahu.

Astrological remedies

To prevent yourself from the negative effects of Rahu, you should make it a habit to worship Lord Shiva every day, pouring water on the idol and praying to the deity using flowers. Make sure to chant the Om Namah Shivay mantra as well.

Another effective mantra that you can chant is the Rahu mantra- Om Bhram Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namah. You should recite this mantra at least five times each day. To remove the malefic Rahu effects you should wear jewellery, made from Onyx.

To escape the grips of Rahu, it is also advisable that you keep a fast on 18 Saturdays each year.

