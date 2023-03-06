This year, Holika Daha will be observed on March 7. Holika Dahan is celebrated all across the country to celebrate victory over evil. On this day, it is considered auspicious to follow certain rituals that bring a positive change in your life. On Holika Dahan, people gather around the bonfire to offer prayers. The festival celebrates the story of Prahlada, a young devotee of Lord Vishnu, and his evil father, Hiranyakashipu. Below, Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma shared certain tips and remedies which must be followed for a positive impact on your life.

What to do on Holika Dahan?

Take 10 leaves of neem, 6 cloves and camphor on the day of Holika Dahan and throw them into the fire after hitting them seven times for the good health of your family.

On the evening of Phalgun Purnima, offer Umbi a garland made of cow dung and coconut to Holika.

For any wish, take 3 Gomti chakras in your hand, recite your wish 21 times and throw it into the fire.

To remove obstacles in your work, fill a four-faced lamp made up of flour with mustard oil, black sesame seeds, vermillion, and a copper coin and then put it into the fire.

Take a betel leaf, a betel nut, and turmeric and offer it on the Shiva Lingam early morning. This remedy has to be done continuously for 7 days to remove the obstacles in your marriage life.

If you belong to the business class and want to progress in your career, take three wheat and six linseed earrings and burn them on the day of Holika Dahan. After that, cover these partially burned earrings with a red towel and hang them near your workspace.

Everyone puts in a lot of effort to acquire happiness, success, and prosperity in their lives. On the day of Holika Dahan, offer some barley or rice to the fire. By doing this, you can earn Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings.

On Holika Dahan, cut a dry ball from the top, fill it with linseed and a little jaggery, and place it in the Holika Dahan fire in the evening to get rid of negativity and infuse your life with positivity.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here