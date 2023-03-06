HOLIKA DAHAN 2023: HAPPY CHOTI HOLI IMAGES, SMS, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: As the season of spring approaches, the colourful festival of Holi fills our hearts with joy and excitement. Festival of Holi is a community festival celebrated across India with friends, families, relatives and neighbours in social gatherings. But, before you dive into the festivities of the Holi, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is celebrated. Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil.

Choti Holi is celebrated a day before Holi. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8 and Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 7.

It’s the occasion to gather with family and friends, exchange greetings, and bid farewell to all negativity that surrounds us. On Chhoti Holi a bonfire is arranged in the evening, which symbolises the victory of good over evil. The bonfire represents the mythological legend of Holika Dahan, the burning of Holika, the sister of demon King Hiranyakashipu.

So, ignite the flames of hope, happiness, and harmony with your wishes and let the fire of Holika Dahan burn away all the negativities from our lives. On the auspicious occasion of Choti Holi, spread cheer and happiness by sending warm wishes, vibrant images, heartfelt messages, and greetings to your loved ones.

Holika Dahan 2023: Wishes and Greetings To Share in Choti Holi

1. May the auspicious occasion of Holi bring you positive energy, hope, and optimism to achieve great heights in life. Enjoy the festival of colours with you and your family. Wishing you a very happy, safe, and healthy Choti Holi!

2. This Holika Dahan, may all your sorrows and pain cease to exist. May you lead a blissful, healthy, and happy life. Happy Choti Holi.

3. With the festival of colours comes a lot of joy and happiness. May you get to enjoy Holi with Gujiyas and Thandai. Happy Choti Holi.

4. May God spray colours of success, prosperity, and health over you and your family, and fill each moment with love and happiness. Wish you all a very Happy Choti Holi.

5. On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi.

6. Burn your pride, negativity, and jealousy this Choti Holi, and let’s make a new beginning together. Happy Holika Dahan 2023!

7. The day of fun and enjoyment is back, for it is the festival of Holi. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Choti Holi.

8. May Lord Narasimha shower you with his choicest blessings on this auspicious day. Here’s wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Choti Holi.

9. Let’s burn all our bad things on this Holika Dahan and welcome a colourful fresh start this Holi. Happy Holika Dahan to you and your family!

10. May the splash of colours bring ample joy, health, and wealth to you and your family. Wishing you a very Happy Choti Holi!

