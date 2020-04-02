Hollywood Actor Alec Baldwin Calls Donald Trump 'Virus'

Actor Alec Baldwin has tagged the US President Donald Trump as "the virus in the US" - referring to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Baldwin, who received critical acclaim for his comedic portrayal of Trump on Saturday Night Live, took to Twitter through his and wife Hilaria's foundation's account, to share a tweet aimed at the President, amid COVID-19.

"The virus in the US began in January of 2017. The vaccine arrives in November," he wrote, referring to the forthcoming US Presidential elections.

The tweet comes after Baldwin posted in February, before the Covid-19 outbreak escalated, that Trump is the "pandemic that threatens the world".

Trump came under fire for his handling of the global health crisis, after he referred the novel coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" and "Kung flu".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) urged people to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid the health scare.

However, Baldwin told The Howard Stern Show he and his wife don't discuss the virus around their four children to avoid "contaminating them with fear."

"My wife and I, we adjourn to another room, we don't talk about the nuts and bolts in front of the kids. No point in contaminating them with fear and so forth. We want them to be kids and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day and that's it," he said.