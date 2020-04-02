Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Hollywood Actress Rachel Bloom Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Rachel Bloom announced her pregnancy last year at the Creative Arts Emmys after she won her first Emmy for the song Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hollywood Actress Rachel Bloom Gives Birth to Baby Girl
credits -Rachel Bloom instagram

Actor Rachel Bloom and producer Dan Gregor have become proud parents to their first child, a daughter.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator and star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news.

Bloom noted she was in the NICU during the coronavirus pandemic while her "dear friend", award-winning singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, was in a hospital 3,000 miles away.

Schlesinger, who worked with the actor on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, passed away due to coronavirus complications at the age of 52 on Wednesday.

"She's here. She's home," she shared her picture with the newborn.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives."

"As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers," Bloom wrote in a bittersweet post.

She also expressed gratitude to the medical and healthcare workers who are directly "helping COVID patients like Adam".

Bloom and Schlesinger recently collaborated on the score for a forthcoming Broadway musical adaptation of the 1990s sitcom, The Nanny.

"... they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you," she added.

View this post on Instagram

She’s here. She’s home. Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives. As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm. The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers. From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you. Brb, gonna go get to know the person who came out of my vagina.

A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on

The actor announced her pregnancy last year at the Creative Arts Emmys after she won her first Emmy for the song Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal, with co-writers Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    737,417

     

  • Total Confirmed

    997,024

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    208,637

     

  • Total DEATHS

    50,970

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres