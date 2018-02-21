Hollywood Stars Making the Case for Matching Your Makeup to Your Outfit

A post shared by Smith-Petersen PR (@smithpetersenpr) on Feb 9, 2018 at 8:00am PST

A post shared by Andra Day (@andradaymusic) on Jan 28, 2018 at 11:33pm PST

A post shared by Andra Day (@andradaymusic) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:01am PST

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jan 30, 2018 at 2:02pm PST

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jan 21, 2018 at 10:44pm PST

A post shared by Danai Gurira (@danaigurira) on Jan 30, 2018 at 5:39pm PST

Yes, you know all about monochrome makeup, but have you considered matching your cosmetics to your outfit? It might not be long before you're tempted; the concept is becoming something of a major red carpet trend this year.Supermodel Joan Smalls matched her pink outfit to a dazzling magenta eyeshadow that was applied to her upper and lower lids and complemented with feathery lashes at the amFAR Gala in New York earlier this month.Singer Andra Day made a bold statement for the 60th Grammy Awards this January, teaming her periwinkle and scarlet tux with a matching makeup look that featured a stunning eggplant shade on her upper lids, a lighter purple underliner and a brick red lip.Ashanti also offered up a masterclass in monochrome makeup at the Grammys, teaming her metallic gown with a smooth golden eyeshadow and lipstick. Bejeweled nails and a chunky gold ring added extra dazzle (as if it were needed).Matching a multicolored gown to your makeup is no easy feat, but Brie Larson pulled it off with aplomb at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony back in January. The actress sported an iridescent, graded blue eye makeup look with a strong pink blusher and coral lip, drawing attention to the navy and rose gold hues in her sequinned dress.Danai Gurira matched her hair band to her eye makeup at the "Black Panther" premiere last month, putting a regal twist on the classic "cat eye" with a winged gold liner. A hot pink lipstick also complemented the exact shade of her gown.