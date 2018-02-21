English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hollywood Stars Making the Case for Matching Your Makeup to Your Outfit
The concept is becoming something of a major red carpet trend this year.
(Photo: Danai Gurira/ Instagram)
Yes, you know all about monochrome makeup, but have you considered matching your cosmetics to your outfit? It might not be long before you're tempted; the concept is becoming something of a major red carpet trend this year.
Joan Smalls
Supermodel Joan Smalls matched her pink outfit to a dazzling magenta eyeshadow that was applied to her upper and lower lids and complemented with feathery lashes at the amFAR Gala in New York earlier this month.
Andra Day
Singer Andra Day made a bold statement for the 60th Grammy Awards this January, teaming her periwinkle and scarlet tux with a matching makeup look that featured a stunning eggplant shade on her upper lids, a lighter purple underliner and a brick red lip.
Ashanti
Ashanti also offered up a masterclass in monochrome makeup at the Grammys, teaming her metallic gown with a smooth golden eyeshadow and lipstick. Bejeweled nails and a chunky gold ring added extra dazzle (as if it were needed).
Brie Larson
Matching a multicolored gown to your makeup is no easy feat, but Brie Larson pulled it off with aplomb at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony back in January. The actress sported an iridescent, graded blue eye makeup look with a strong pink blusher and coral lip, drawing attention to the navy and rose gold hues in her sequinned dress.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira matched her hair band to her eye makeup at the "Black Panther" premiere last month, putting a regal twist on the classic "cat eye" with a winged gold liner. A hot pink lipstick also complemented the exact shade of her gown.
Also Watch
Joan Smalls
Supermodel Joan Smalls matched her pink outfit to a dazzling magenta eyeshadow that was applied to her upper and lower lids and complemented with feathery lashes at the amFAR Gala in New York earlier this month.
Andra Day
Singer Andra Day made a bold statement for the 60th Grammy Awards this January, teaming her periwinkle and scarlet tux with a matching makeup look that featured a stunning eggplant shade on her upper lids, a lighter purple underliner and a brick red lip.
Ashanti
Ashanti also offered up a masterclass in monochrome makeup at the Grammys, teaming her metallic gown with a smooth golden eyeshadow and lipstick. Bejeweled nails and a chunky gold ring added extra dazzle (as if it were needed).
Brie Larson
Matching a multicolored gown to your makeup is no easy feat, but Brie Larson pulled it off with aplomb at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony back in January. The actress sported an iridescent, graded blue eye makeup look with a strong pink blusher and coral lip, drawing attention to the navy and rose gold hues in her sequinned dress.
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira matched her hair band to her eye makeup at the "Black Panther" premiere last month, putting a regal twist on the classic "cat eye" with a winged gold liner. A hot pink lipstick also complemented the exact shade of her gown.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes