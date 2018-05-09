GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hollywood Stars to Talk Female Empowerment at Cannes for L'Oreal Paris

The beauty giant, which has been the festival's official makeup partner for 21 years, is launching a live talk show style event called "The Worth It Show" that will run alongside the famous French festival from May 8 - 14.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 9, 2018, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hollywood Stars to Talk Female Empowerment at Cannes for L'Oreal Paris
A file photo of Helen Mirren.
Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda are just some of the renowned women who will be taking to the stage during the Cannes Film Festival to air their views on cinema, beauty, and female empowerment for L'Oréal Paris.

The beauty giant, which has been the festival's official makeup partner for 21 years, is launching a live talk show style event called "The Worth It Show" that will run alongside the famous French festival from May 8 - 14.

The nightly series will be hosted by French TV star Ophélie Meunier, who will talk to some of L'Oréal Paris' famous ambassadors about careers, projects and female empowerment.

French film star Isabelle Adjani -- who was announced just days ago as the latest L'Oréal Paris ambassador -- will kick things off on May 8, before Hollywood legend Julianne Moore and the actress Leila Behkti take to the stage the following evening. May 10 will see Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone share her thoughts, followed by spokesmodel Aja Naomi King on May 11. Indian actress Aishwarya Rai and British thespian Helen Mirren will participate on May 12, with Danish actor Nicolaj Coster-Waldau stepping in on May 13, before Hollywood icon Jane Fonda Fonda has her say on May 14. According to a press statement from the brand, "the L'Oréal Paris family will be joined by more celebrities from cinema and beyond" during the series.

The Worth It Show will take place on Cannes's Martinez Beach, and will be accessible to both festival attendees and the general public, in addition to being broadcast live on the brand's social media channels.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You