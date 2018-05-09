English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hollywood Stars to Talk Female Empowerment at Cannes for L'Oreal Paris
The beauty giant, which has been the festival's official makeup partner for 21 years, is launching a live talk show style event called "The Worth It Show" that will run alongside the famous French festival from May 8 - 14.
A file photo of Helen Mirren.
Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda are just some of the renowned women who will be taking to the stage during the Cannes Film Festival to air their views on cinema, beauty, and female empowerment for L'Oréal Paris.
The beauty giant, which has been the festival's official makeup partner for 21 years, is launching a live talk show style event called "The Worth It Show" that will run alongside the famous French festival from May 8 - 14.
The nightly series will be hosted by French TV star Ophélie Meunier, who will talk to some of L'Oréal Paris' famous ambassadors about careers, projects and female empowerment.
French film star Isabelle Adjani -- who was announced just days ago as the latest L'Oréal Paris ambassador -- will kick things off on May 8, before Hollywood legend Julianne Moore and the actress Leila Behkti take to the stage the following evening. May 10 will see Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone share her thoughts, followed by spokesmodel Aja Naomi King on May 11. Indian actress Aishwarya Rai and British thespian Helen Mirren will participate on May 12, with Danish actor Nicolaj Coster-Waldau stepping in on May 13, before Hollywood icon Jane Fonda Fonda has her say on May 14. According to a press statement from the brand, "the L'Oréal Paris family will be joined by more celebrities from cinema and beyond" during the series.
The Worth It Show will take place on Cannes's Martinez Beach, and will be accessible to both festival attendees and the general public, in addition to being broadcast live on the brand's social media channels.
Also Watch
The beauty giant, which has been the festival's official makeup partner for 21 years, is launching a live talk show style event called "The Worth It Show" that will run alongside the famous French festival from May 8 - 14.
The nightly series will be hosted by French TV star Ophélie Meunier, who will talk to some of L'Oréal Paris' famous ambassadors about careers, projects and female empowerment.
French film star Isabelle Adjani -- who was announced just days ago as the latest L'Oréal Paris ambassador -- will kick things off on May 8, before Hollywood legend Julianne Moore and the actress Leila Behkti take to the stage the following evening. May 10 will see Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone share her thoughts, followed by spokesmodel Aja Naomi King on May 11. Indian actress Aishwarya Rai and British thespian Helen Mirren will participate on May 12, with Danish actor Nicolaj Coster-Waldau stepping in on May 13, before Hollywood icon Jane Fonda Fonda has her say on May 14. According to a press statement from the brand, "the L'Oréal Paris family will be joined by more celebrities from cinema and beyond" during the series.
The Worth It Show will take place on Cannes's Martinez Beach, and will be accessible to both festival attendees and the general public, in addition to being broadcast live on the brand's social media channels.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL Play-offs & Final to Start at 7pm Keeping Fans in Mind: Rajeev Shukla
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Apple Watch 3 Long Term Review: Six Months of Wrist Tan, Fitness, Music and More