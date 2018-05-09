Hollywood Stars to Talk Female Empowerment at Cannes for L'Oreal Paris

Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda are just some of the renowned women who will be taking to the stage during the Cannes Film Festival to air their views on cinema, beauty, and female empowerment for L'Oréal Paris.The beauty giant, which has been the festival's official makeup partner for 21 years, is launching a live talk show style event called "The Worth It Show" that will run alongside the famous French festival from May 8 - 14.The nightly series will be hosted by French TV star Ophélie Meunier, who will talk to some of L'Oréal Paris' famous ambassadors about careers, projects and female empowerment.French film star Isabelle Adjani -- who was announced just days ago as the latest L'Oréal Paris ambassador -- will kick things off on May 8, before Hollywood legend Julianne Moore and the actress Leila Behkti take to the stage the following evening. May 10 will see Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone share her thoughts, followed by spokesmodel Aja Naomi King on May 11. Indian actress Aishwarya Rai and British thespian Helen Mirren will participate on May 12, with Danish actor Nicolaj Coster-Waldau stepping in on May 13, before Hollywood icon Jane Fonda Fonda has her say on May 14. According to a press statement from the brand, "the L'Oréal Paris family will be joined by more celebrities from cinema and beyond" during the series.The Worth It Show will take place on Cannes's Martinez Beach, and will be accessible to both festival attendees and the general public, in addition to being broadcast live on the brand's social media channels.